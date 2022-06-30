Schließen

Stakeholder Engagement in the Making

  A growing number of expert organizations aim to provide knowledge for global environmental policy-making. Recently, there have also been explicit calls for stakeholder engagement at the global level to make scientific knowledge relevant and usable on the ground. The newly established Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) is one of the first international expert organizations to have systematically developed a strategy for stakeholder engagement in its own right. In this article, we analyze the emergence of this strategy. Employing the concept politics of legitimation, we examine how and for what reasons stakeholder engagement was introduced, justified, and finally endorsed, as well as its effects. The article explores the process of institutionalizing stakeholder engagement, as well as reconstructing the contestation of the operative norms (membership, tasks, and accountability) regulating the rules for this engagement. We conclude by discussing the broader importance of the findings for IPBES, as well as for international expert organizations in general.

Metadaten
Author details:Alejandro Esguerra, Silke BeckORCiD, Rolf Lidskog
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1162/GLEP_a_00390
Title: Global environmental politics
Subtitle: IPBES Legitimization Politics
Date of first publication:2017/02/01
Publication year:2017
