Slower but not faster unilateral fatiguing knee extensions alter contralateral limb performance without impairment of maximal torque output

  • The purpose of the present study was to examine the effects of unilateral fatigue of the knee extensors at different movement velocities on neuromuscular performance in the fatigued and non-fatigued leg. Unilateral fatigue of the knee extensors was induced in 11 healthy young men (23.7 +/- 3.8 years) at slower (60A degrees/s; FAT60) and faster movement velocities (240A degrees/s; FAT240) using an isokinetic dynamometer. A resting control (CON) condition was included. The fatigue protocols consisted of five sets of 15 maximal concentric knee extensions using the dominant leg. Before and after fatigue, peak isokinetic torque (PIT) and time to PIT (TTP) of the knee extensors as well as electromyographic (EMG) activity of vastus medialis, vastus lateralis, and biceps femoris muscles were assessed at 60 and 240A degrees/s movement velocities in the fatigued and non-fatigued leg. In the fatigued leg, significantly greater PIT decrements were observed following FAT60 and FAT240 (11-19%) compared to CON (3-4%, p = .002, d = 2.3). Further, EMGThe purpose of the present study was to examine the effects of unilateral fatigue of the knee extensors at different movement velocities on neuromuscular performance in the fatigued and non-fatigued leg. Unilateral fatigue of the knee extensors was induced in 11 healthy young men (23.7 +/- 3.8 years) at slower (60A degrees/s; FAT60) and faster movement velocities (240A degrees/s; FAT240) using an isokinetic dynamometer. A resting control (CON) condition was included. The fatigue protocols consisted of five sets of 15 maximal concentric knee extensions using the dominant leg. Before and after fatigue, peak isokinetic torque (PIT) and time to PIT (TTP) of the knee extensors as well as electromyographic (EMG) activity of vastus medialis, vastus lateralis, and biceps femoris muscles were assessed at 60 and 240A degrees/s movement velocities in the fatigued and non-fatigued leg. In the fatigued leg, significantly greater PIT decrements were observed following FAT60 and FAT240 (11-19%) compared to CON (3-4%, p = .002, d = 2.3). Further, EMG activity increased in vastus lateralis and biceps femoris muscle following FAT240 only (8-28%, 0.018 <= p <=.024, d = 1.8). In the non-fatigued leg, shorter TTP values were found after the FAT60 protocol (11-15%, p = .023, d = 2.4). No significant changes were found for EMG data in the non-fatigued leg. The present study revealed that both slower and faster velocity fatiguing contractions failed to show any evidence of cross-over fatigue on PIT. However, unilateral knee extensor fatigue protocols conducted at slower movement velocities (i.e., 60A degrees/s) appear to modulate torque production on the non-fatigued side (evident in shorter TTP values).show moreshow less

