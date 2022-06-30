Schließen

Protein phosphatase AP2C1 negatively regulates basal resistance and defense responses to Pseudomonas syringae

  • Mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPKs) mediate plant immune responses to pathogenic bacteria. However, less is known about the cell autonomous negative regulatory mechanism controlling basal plant immunity. We report the biological role of Arabidopsis thaliana MAPK phosphatase AP2C1 as a negative regulator of plant basal resistance and defense responses to Pseudomonas syringae. AP2C2, a closely related MAPK phosphatase, also negatively controls plant resistance. Loss of AP2C1 leads to enhanced pathogen-induced MAPK activities, increased callose deposition in response to pathogen-associated molecular patterns or to P. syringae pv. tomato (Pto) DC3000, and enhanced resistance to bacterial infection with Pto. We also reveal the impact of AP2C1 on the global transcriptional reprogramming of transcription factors during Pto infection. Importantly, ap2c1 plants show salicylic acid-independent transcriptional reprogramming of several defense genes and enhanced ethylene production in response to Pto. This study pinpoints the specificity ofMitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPKs) mediate plant immune responses to pathogenic bacteria. However, less is known about the cell autonomous negative regulatory mechanism controlling basal plant immunity. We report the biological role of Arabidopsis thaliana MAPK phosphatase AP2C1 as a negative regulator of plant basal resistance and defense responses to Pseudomonas syringae. AP2C2, a closely related MAPK phosphatase, also negatively controls plant resistance. Loss of AP2C1 leads to enhanced pathogen-induced MAPK activities, increased callose deposition in response to pathogen-associated molecular patterns or to P. syringae pv. tomato (Pto) DC3000, and enhanced resistance to bacterial infection with Pto. We also reveal the impact of AP2C1 on the global transcriptional reprogramming of transcription factors during Pto infection. Importantly, ap2c1 plants show salicylic acid-independent transcriptional reprogramming of several defense genes and enhanced ethylene production in response to Pto. This study pinpoints the specificity of MAPK regulation by the different MAPK phosphatases AP2C1 and MKP1, which control the same MAPK substrates, nevertheless leading to different downstream events. We suggest that precise and specific control of defined MAPKs by MAPK phosphatases during plant challenge with pathogenic bacteria can strongly influence plant resistance.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Volodymyr Shubchynskyy, Justyna Boniecka, Alois Schweighofer, Justinas Simulis, Kotryna Kvederaviciute, Michael Stumpe, Felix MauchORCiD, Salma BalazadehORCiDGND, Bernd Müller-RöberORCiDGND, Freddy BoutrotORCiD, Cyril Zipfel, Irute Meskiene
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/jxb/erw485
ISSN:0022-0957
ISSN:1460-2431
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28062592
Title of parent work (English):Journal of experimental botany
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/06
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/30
Tag:Callose; MAPK; MAPK phosphatase; PAMP; PP2C phosphatase; Pseudomonas syringae; defense genes; salicylic acid; transcription factors
Volume:68
Issue:5
Number of pages:15
First page:1169
Last Page:1183
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

