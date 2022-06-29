Schließen

Development of functionalized waterborne coatings for the production of multifunctional microapsules

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christian Neumann
Reviewer(s):Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Felix Plamper
Supervisor(s):André Laschewsky, Murat Tutus, Alexandra Latnikova
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Date of final exam:2022/02/04
Release date:2022/06/29
Number of pages:127
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.