Measuring migration 2.0

  • The interest in human migration is at its all-time high, yet data to measure migration is notoriously limited. “Big data” or “digital trace data” have emerged as new sources of migration measurement complementing ‘traditional’ census, administrative and survey data. This paper reviews the strengths and weaknesses of eight novel, digital data sources along five domains: reliability, validity, scope, access and ethics. The review highlights the opportunities for migration scholars but also stresses the ethical and empirical challenges. This review intends to be of service to researchers and policy analysts alike and help them navigate this new and increasingly complex field.

Author details:Jasper TjadenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-553873
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55387
ISSN:1867-5808
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a review of digital data sources
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (149)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/21
Publication year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/07/13
Tag:Big data; Digital trace; Measurement; Migration; Review; Survey
Issue:149
Number of pages:20
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

