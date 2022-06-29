Schließen

The VMC Survey. XXII. Hierarchical star formation in the 30 Doradus-N158-N159-N160 star-forming complex

  • We study the hierarchical stellar structures in a similar to 1.5 deg(2) area covering the 30. Doradus-N158-N159-N160 starforming complex with the VISTA Survey of. Magellanic Clouds. Based on the young upper main-sequence stars, we find that the surface densities cover a wide range of values, from log(Sigma.pc(2))less than or similar to -2.0 to log(Sigma. pc(2)) greater than or similar to 0.0. Their distributions are highly non-uniform, showing groups that frequently have subgroups inside. The sizes of the stellar groups do not exhibit characteristic values, and range continuously from several parsecs to more than 100. pc; the cumulative size distribution can be well described by a single power law, with the power-law index indicating a projected fractal dimension D-2 = 1.6 +/- 0.3. We suggest that the phenomena revealed here support a scenario of hierarchical star formation. Comparisons with other star-forming regions and galaxies are also discussed.

Author details:Ning-Chen SunORCiD, Richard de GrijsORCiDGND, Smitha SubramanianORCiD, Maria-Rosa L. CioniORCiD, Stefano RubeleORCiD, Kenji BekkiORCiD, Valentin D. IvanovORCiD, Andrés E. PiattiGND, Vincenzo RipepiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/835/2/171
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Title of parent work (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:Institute of Physics Publ.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/27
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/29
Tag:Magellanic Clouds; galaxies: clusters: general; infrared: stars; stars: formation
Volume:835
Issue:2
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

