Charge-exciton interaction rate in organic field-effect transistors by means of transient photoluminescence electromodulated spectroscopy

  Organic light-emitting transistors (OLETs) offer a huge potential for the design of highly integrated multifunctional optoelectronic systems and of intense nano scale light sources, such as the long-searched-for electrically pumped organic laser. In order to fulfill these promises, the efficiency and brightness of the current state-of-the-art devices have to be increased significantly. The dominating quenching process limiting the external quantum efficiency in OLETs is charge-exciton interaction. A comprehensive understanding of this quenching process is therefore of paramount importance. The present article reports a systematic investigation of charge-exciton interaction in organic transistors employing time resolved photoluminescence electro-modulation (PLEM) spectroscopy on the picosecond time scale. The results show that the injected charges reduce the exciton radiative recombination in two ways: (i) charges may prevent the generation of excitons and (ii) charges activate a further nonradiative channel for the exciton decay. Moreover, the transient PLEM measurements clearly reveal that not only trapped charges, as already reported in literature, but rather the entire injected charge density contributes to the quenching of the exciton population.

Metadaten
Author details:Wouter-Willem Adriaan KoopmanORCiDGND, Marco NataliORCiD, Giovanni P. Donati, Michele MucciniORCiD, Stefano ToffaninORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsphotonics.6b00573
ISSN:2330-4022
Title of parent work (English):ACS photonics
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington, DC
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/19
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/29
Tag:charge density; exciton dynamics; field-effect transistor; light emission; optical spectroscopy; organic; photoluminescence quenching
Volume:4
Issue:2
Number of pages:10
First page:282
Last Page:291
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

