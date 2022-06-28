Schließen

Mechanistic simulation models in macroecology and biogeography

  Macroecology and biogeography are concerned with understanding biodiversity patterns across space and time. In the past, the two disciplines have addressed this question mainly with correlative approaches, despite frequent calls for more mechanistic explanations. Recent advances in computational power, theoretical understanding, and statistical tools are, however, currently facilitating the development of more system-oriented, mechanistic models. We review these models, identify different model types and theoretical frameworks, compare their processes and properties, and summarize emergent findings. We show that ecological (physiology, demographics, dispersal, biotic interactions) and evolutionary processes, as well as environmental and human-induced drivers, are increasingly modelled mechanistically; and that new insights into biodiversity dynamics emerge from these models. Yet, substantial challenges still lie ahead for this young research field. Among these, we identify scaling, calibration, validation, and balancing complexity as pressing issues. Moreover, particular process combinations are still understudied, and so far models tend to be developed for specific applications. Future work should aim at developing more flexible and modular models that not only allow different ecological theories to be expressed and contrasted, but which are also built for tight integration with all macroecological data sources. Moving the field towards such a 'systems macroecology' will test and improve our understanding of the causal pathways through which eco-evolutionary processes create diversity patterns across spatial and temporal scales.

Metadaten
Author details:Juliano Sarmento CabralORCiD, Luis ValenteORCiD, Florian HartigORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/ecog.02480
ISSN:0906-7590
ISSN:1600-0587
Title of parent work (English):Ecography : pattern and diversity in ecology
Subtitle (English):state-of-art and prospects
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/11/23
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/28
Volume:40
Issue:2
Number of pages:14
First page:267
Last Page:280
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

