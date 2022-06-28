Schließen

The tarantula massive binary monitoring

  • We present the first SB2 orbital solution and disentanglement of the massive Wolf-Rayet binary R145 (P = 159 d) located in the Large Magellanic Cloud. The primary was claimed to have a stellar mass greater than 300 M-circle dot, making it a candidate for being the most massive star known to date. While the primary is a known late-type, H-rich Wolf-Rayet star (WN6h), the secondary has so far not been unambiguously detected. Using moderate-resolution spectra, we are able to derive accurate radial velocities for both components. By performing simultaneous orbital and polarimetric analyses, we derive the complete set of orbital parameters, including the inclination. The spectra are disentangled and spectroscopically analyzed, and an analysis of the wind-wind collision zone is conducted. The disentangled spectra and our models are consistent with a WN6h type for the primary and suggest that the secondary is an O3.5 If*/WN7 type star. We derive a high eccentricity of e = 0 : 78 and minimum masses of M-1 sin(3) i approximate to M-2 sin(3) iWe present the first SB2 orbital solution and disentanglement of the massive Wolf-Rayet binary R145 (P = 159 d) located in the Large Magellanic Cloud. The primary was claimed to have a stellar mass greater than 300 M-circle dot, making it a candidate for being the most massive star known to date. While the primary is a known late-type, H-rich Wolf-Rayet star (WN6h), the secondary has so far not been unambiguously detected. Using moderate-resolution spectra, we are able to derive accurate radial velocities for both components. By performing simultaneous orbital and polarimetric analyses, we derive the complete set of orbital parameters, including the inclination. The spectra are disentangled and spectroscopically analyzed, and an analysis of the wind-wind collision zone is conducted. The disentangled spectra and our models are consistent with a WN6h type for the primary and suggest that the secondary is an O3.5 If*/WN7 type star. We derive a high eccentricity of e = 0 : 78 and minimum masses of M-1 sin(3) i approximate to M-2 sin(3) i = 13 +/- 2 M-circle dot, with q = M-2/M-1 = 1.01 +/- 0.07. An analysis of emission excess stemming from a wind-wind collision yields an inclination similar to that obtained from polarimetry (i = 39 +/- 6 degrees). Our analysis thus implies M-1 = 53(-20)(+40) and M2 = 54(-20)(+40) M-circle dot, excluding M-1 > 300 M-circle dot. A detailed comparison with evolution tracks calculated for single and binary stars together with the high eccentricity suggests that the components of the system underwent quasi-homogeneous evolution and avoided mass-transfer. This scenario would suggest current masses of approximate to 80 M-circle dot and initial masses of M-i,M-1 approximate to 10(5) and M-i,M-2 approximate to 90 M-circle dot, consistent with the upper limits of our derived orbital masses, and would imply an age of approximate to 2.2 Myr.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tomer ShenarORCiDGND, N. D. Richardson, Daniel P. SablowskiGND, Rainer HainichGND, H. Sana, A. F. J. Moffat, Helge Tobias TodtORCiD, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND, Lida OskinovaORCiD, Andreas Alexander Christoph SanderORCiDGND, Frank TramperORCiD, Norbert LangerGND, Alceste Z. BonanosORCiD, Selma E. de MinkORCiD, G. Gräfener, Paul CrowtherORCiDGND, J. S. Vink, Leonardo A. AlmeidaORCiD, A. de Koter, Rodolfo BarbáORCiD, A. Herrero, Krzysztof UlaczykORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201629621
ISSN:1432-0746
Title of parent work (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
Subtitle (English):II. First SB2 orbital and spectroscopic analysis for the Wolf-Rayet binary R145
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publishing:Les Ulis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/06
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/28
Tag:Magellanic Clouds; binaries: spectroscopic; stars: Wolf-Rayet; stars: atmospheres; stars: individual: R 145; stars: massive
Volume:598
Number of pages:16
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.