Schließen

Inner Rotation of Pickering Janus Emulsions

  • Janus droplets were prepared by vortex mixing of three non-mixable liquids, i.e., olive oil, silicone oil and water, in the presence of gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) in the aqueous phase and magnetite nanoparticles (MNPs) in the olive oil. The resulting Pickering emulsions were stabilized by a red-colored AuNP layer at the olive oil/water interface and MNPs at the oil/oil interface. The core–shell droplets can be stimulated by an external magnetic field. Surprisingly, an inner rotation of the silicon droplet is observed when MNPs are fixed at the inner silicon droplet interface. This is the first example of a controlled movement of the inner parts of complex double emulsions by magnetic manipulation via interfacially confined magnetic nanoparticles.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Rajarshi Roy RajuORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/nano11123312
ISSN:2079-4991
Title of parent work (English):Nanomaterials
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Further contributing person(s):Henrich Frielinghaus
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/06
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/06/28
Tag:Janus droplets; Pickering emulsions; gold nanoparticles; magnetic manipulation; magnetite nanoparticles
Volume:11
Issue:12
Article number:3312
Number of pages:6
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1249

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.