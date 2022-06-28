Schließen

Inner Rotation of Pickering Janus Emulsions

  • Janus droplets were prepared by vortex mixing of three non-mixable liquids, i.e., olive oil, silicone oil and water, in the presence of gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) in the aqueous phase and magnetite nanoparticles (MNPs) in the olive oil. The resulting Pickering emulsions were stabilized by a red-colored AuNP layer at the olive oil/water interface and MNPs at the oil/oil interface. The core–shell droplets can be stimulated by an external magnetic field. Surprisingly, an inner rotation of the silicon droplet is observed when MNPs are fixed at the inner silicon droplet interface. This is the first example of a controlled movement of the inner parts of complex double emulsions by magnetic manipulation via interfacially confined magnetic nanoparticles.

  • pmnr1249.pdfdeu
    (2367KB)

    SHA-512:0e7fcf606cfc80dde74abc95f94094f667210160c4c12cb9309b9ae602f64f8fdca094393ae1593bfe52d3326f12f4e2483cde04df7a7e1ea23815d3b8d644d7

Metadaten
Author details:Rajarshi Roy RajuORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-553628
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55362
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1249)
Further contributing person(s):Henrich Frielinghaus
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/06
Publication year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/06/28
Tag:Janus droplets; Pickering emulsions; gold nanoparticles; magnetic manipulation; magnetite nanoparticles
Issue:1249
Number of pages:6
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

