Methods: As part of the Potsdam Gait Study (POGS), healthy old adults completed a no-intervention control period (69.1 +/- 4A yrs, n =14) or a power training program followed by detraining (72.9 +/- 5.4 yrs, n = 15).We measured isokinetic knee extensor and plantarflexor power and measured hip, knee and ankle kinetics at habitual, fast and standardized walking speeds. Results: Power training significantly increased isokinetic knee extensor power (25%), plantarflexor power (43%), and fast gait velocity (5.9%). Gait mechanics underlying the improved fast gait velocity included increases in hip angular impulse (29%) and H1 work (37%) and no changes in positive knee (K2) and A2 work. Detraining further improved fast gait velocity (4.7%) with reductions in H1(-35%), and increases in K2 (36%) and A2 (7%). Conclusion: Power training increased fast gait velocity in healthy old adults by increasing the reliance on hip muscle function and thus further strengthened the age-related distal-to-proximal shift in muscle function. (C) 2016 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

