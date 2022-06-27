Schließen

Hip mechanics underlie lower extremity power training-induced increase in old adults’ fast gait velocity

  • Methods: As part of the Potsdam Gait Study (POGS), healthy old adults completed a no-intervention control period (69.1 +/- 4A yrs, n =14) or a power training program followed by detraining (72.9 +/- 5.4 yrs, n = 15).We measured isokinetic knee extensor and plantarflexor power and measured hip, knee and ankle kinetics at habitual, fast and standardized walking speeds. Results: Power training significantly increased isokinetic knee extensor power (25%), plantarflexor power (43%), and fast gait velocity (5.9%). Gait mechanics underlying the improved fast gait velocity included increases in hip angular impulse (29%) and H1 work (37%) and no changes in positive knee (K2) and A2 work. Detraining further improved fast gait velocity (4.7%) with reductions in H1(-35%), and increases in K2 (36%) and A2 (7%). Conclusion: Power training increased fast gait velocity in healthy old adults by increasing the reliance on hip muscle function and thus further strengthened the age-related distal-to-proximal shift in muscle function. (C) 2016 ElsevierMethods: As part of the Potsdam Gait Study (POGS), healthy old adults completed a no-intervention control period (69.1 +/- 4A yrs, n =14) or a power training program followed by detraining (72.9 +/- 5.4 yrs, n = 15).We measured isokinetic knee extensor and plantarflexor power and measured hip, knee and ankle kinetics at habitual, fast and standardized walking speeds. Results: Power training significantly increased isokinetic knee extensor power (25%), plantarflexor power (43%), and fast gait velocity (5.9%). Gait mechanics underlying the improved fast gait velocity included increases in hip angular impulse (29%) and H1 work (37%) and no changes in positive knee (K2) and A2 work. Detraining further improved fast gait velocity (4.7%) with reductions in H1(-35%), and increases in K2 (36%) and A2 (7%). Conclusion: Power training increased fast gait velocity in healthy old adults by increasing the reliance on hip muscle function and thus further strengthened the age-related distal-to-proximal shift in muscle function. (C) 2016 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Chantal M. I. Beijersbergen, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Martijn Gaebler, Paul DeVita, Tibor Hortobagyi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gaitpost.2016.12.024
ISSN:0966-6362
ISSN:1879-2219
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28043055
Title of parent work (English):Gait & posture
Subtitle (English):the Potsdam Gait Study (POGS)
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Clare
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/30
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/27
Tag:Biomechanics; Detraining; Exercise; Muscle; Walking
Volume:52
Number of pages:7
First page:338
Last Page:344
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

