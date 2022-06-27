Background: Infliximab (IFX), an anti-TNF monoclonal antibody approved for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, is dosed per kg body weight (BW). However, the rationale for body size adjustment has not been unequivocally demonstrated [1], and first attempts to improve IFX therapy have been undertaken [2]. The aim of our study was to assess the impact of different dosing strategies (i.e. body size-adjusted and fixed dosing) on drug exposure and pharmacokinetic (PK) target attainment. For this purpose, a comprehensive simulation study was performed, using patient characteristics (n=116) from an in-house clinical database. Methods: IFX concentration-time profiles of 1000 virtual, clinically representative patients were generated using a previously published PK model for IFX in patients with Crohn's disease [3]. For each patient 1000 profiles accounting for PK variability were considered. The IFX exposure during maintenance treatment after the following dosing strategies was compared: i) fixed dose, and per ii) BW, iii) lean BW

Background: Infliximab (IFX), an anti-TNF monoclonal antibody approved for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, is dosed per kg body weight (BW). However, the rationale for body size adjustment has not been unequivocally demonstrated [1], and first attempts to improve IFX therapy have been undertaken [2]. The aim of our study was to assess the impact of different dosing strategies (i.e. body size-adjusted and fixed dosing) on drug exposure and pharmacokinetic (PK) target attainment. For this purpose, a comprehensive simulation study was performed, using patient characteristics (n=116) from an in-house clinical database. Methods: IFX concentration-time profiles of 1000 virtual, clinically representative patients were generated using a previously published PK model for IFX in patients with Crohn's disease [3]. For each patient 1000 profiles accounting for PK variability were considered. The IFX exposure during maintenance treatment after the following dosing strategies was compared: i) fixed dose, and per ii) BW, iii) lean BW (LBW), iv) body surface area (BSA), v) height (HT), vi) body mass index (BMI) and vii) fat-free mass (FFM)). For each dosing strategy the variability in maximum concentration Cmax, minimum concentration Cmin (= C8weeks) and area under the concentration-time curve (AUC), as well as percent of patients achieving the PK target, Cmin=3 μg/mL [4] were assessed. Results: For all dosing strategies the variability of Cmin (CV ≈110%) was highest, compared to Cmax and AUC, and was of similar extent regardless of dosing strategy. The proportion of patients reaching the PK target (≈⅓ was approximately equal for all dosing strategies.

