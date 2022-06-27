Schließen

Incorporating Fluorine Substitution into Conjugated Polymers for Solar Cells

  • Fluorinating conjugated polymers is a proven strategy for creating high performance materials in polymer solar cells, yet few studies have investigated the importance of the fluorination method. We compare the performance of three fluorinated systems: a poly(benzodithieno-dithienyltriazole) (PBnDT-XTAZ) random copolymer where 50% of the acceptor units are difluorinated, PBnDT-mFTAZ where every acceptor unit is monofluorinated, and a 1:1 physical blend of the difluorinated and nonfluorinated polymer. All systems have the same degree of fluorination (50%) yet via different methods (chemically vs physically, random vs regular). We show that these three systems have equivalent photovoltaic behavior:,similar to 5.2% efficiency with a short-circuit current (J(sc)) at,similar to 11 mA cm(-2), an open-circuit voltage (v(oc)) at 0.77 V, and a fill factor (FF) of similar to 60%. Further investigation of these three systems demonstrates that the charge generation, charge extraction, and charge transfer state are essentially identical for theFluorinating conjugated polymers is a proven strategy for creating high performance materials in polymer solar cells, yet few studies have investigated the importance of the fluorination method. We compare the performance of three fluorinated systems: a poly(benzodithieno-dithienyltriazole) (PBnDT-XTAZ) random copolymer where 50% of the acceptor units are difluorinated, PBnDT-mFTAZ where every acceptor unit is monofluorinated, and a 1:1 physical blend of the difluorinated and nonfluorinated polymer. All systems have the same degree of fluorination (50%) yet via different methods (chemically vs physically, random vs regular). We show that these three systems have equivalent photovoltaic behavior:,similar to 5.2% efficiency with a short-circuit current (J(sc)) at,similar to 11 mA cm(-2), an open-circuit voltage (v(oc)) at 0.77 V, and a fill factor (FF) of similar to 60%. Further investigation of these three systems demonstrates that the charge generation, charge extraction, and charge transfer state are essentially identical for the three studied systems. Transmission electron microscopy shows no significant differences in the morphologies. All these data illustrate that it is possible to improve performance not only via regular or random fluorination but also by physical addition via a ternary blend. Thus, our results demonstrate the versatility of incorporating fluorine in the active layer of polymer solar cells to enhance device performance.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Mary Allison Kelly, Steffen RolandORCiDGND, Qianqian Zhang, Youngmin Lee, Bernd Kabius, Qing Wang, Enrique D. Gomez, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Wei YouORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.6b10993
ISSN:1932-7447
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : C, Nanomaterials and interfaces
Subtitle (English):three Different Means, Same Results
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/02
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/27
Volume:121
Issue:4
Number of pages:10
First page:2059
Last Page:2068
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

