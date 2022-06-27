Schließen

Gaussianity Fair

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bpj.2016.12.019
ISSN:0006-3495
ISSN:1542-0086
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28065389
Title of parent work (English):Biophysical journal
Subtitle (English):the Riddle of Anomalous yet Non-Gaussian Diffusion
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/07
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/27
Volume:112
Issue:3
Number of pages:3
First page:413
Last Page:415
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.