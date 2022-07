The development of novel programmable materials aiming to control friction in real-time holds potential to facilitate innovative lubrication solutions for reducing wear and energy losses. This work describes the integration of light-responsiveness into two lubricating materials, silicon oils and polymer brush surfaces. The first part focusses on the assessment on 9-anthracene ester-terminated polydimethylsiloxanes (PDMS A) and, in particular, on the variability of rheological properties and the implications that arise with UV-light as external trigger. The applied rheometer setup contains an UV-transparent quartz-plate, which enables radiation and simultaneous measurement of the dynamic moduli. UV-A radiation (354 nm) triggers the cycloaddition reaction between the terminal functionalities of linear PDMS, resulting in chain extension. The newly-formed anthracene dimers cleave by UV-C radiation (254 nm) or at elevated temperatures (T > 130 °C). The sequential UV A radiation and thermal reprogramming over three cycles demonstrate high

The development of novel programmable materials aiming to control friction in real-time holds potential to facilitate innovative lubrication solutions for reducing wear and energy losses. This work describes the integration of light-responsiveness into two lubricating materials, silicon oils and polymer brush surfaces. The first part focusses on the assessment on 9-anthracene ester-terminated polydimethylsiloxanes (PDMS A) and, in particular, on the variability of rheological properties and the implications that arise with UV-light as external trigger. The applied rheometer setup contains an UV-transparent quartz-plate, which enables radiation and simultaneous measurement of the dynamic moduli. UV-A radiation (354 nm) triggers the cycloaddition reaction between the terminal functionalities of linear PDMS, resulting in chain extension. The newly-formed anthracene dimers cleave by UV-C radiation (254 nm) or at elevated temperatures (T > 130 °C). The sequential UV A radiation and thermal reprogramming over three cycles demonstrate high conversions and reproducible programming of rheological properties. In contrast, the photochemical back reaction by UV-C is incomplete and can only partially restore the initial rheological properties. The dynamic moduli increase with each cycle in photochemical programming, presumably resulting from a chain segment re-arrangement as a result of the repeated partial photocleavage and subsequent chain length-dependent dimerization. In addition, long periods of radiation cause photooxidative degradation, which damages photo-responsive functions and consequently reduces the programming range. The absence of oxygen, however, reduces undesired side reactions. Anthracene-functionalized PDMS and native PDMS mix depending on the anthracene ester content and chain length, respectively, and allow fine-tuning of programmable rheological properties. The work shows the influence of mixing conditions during the photoprogramming step on the rheological properties, indicating that material property gradients induced by light attenuation along the beam have to be considered. Accordingly, thin lubricant films are suggested as potential application for light-programmable silicon fluids. The second part compares strategies for the grafting of spiropyran (SP) containing copolymer brushes from Si wafers and evaluates the light-responsiveness of the surfaces. Pre-experiments on the kinetics of the thermally initiated RAFT copolymerization of 2-hydroxyethyl acrylate (HEA) and spiropyran acrylate (SPA) in solution show, first, a strong retardation by SP and, second, the dependence of SPA polymerization on light. Surprisingly, the copolymerization of SPA is inhibited in the dark. These findings contribute to improve the synthesis of polar, spiropyran-containing copolymers. The comparison between initiator systems for the grafting-from approach indicates PET-RAFT superior to thermally initiated RAFT, suggesting a more efficient initiation of surface-bound CTA by light. Surface-initiated polymerization via PET-RAFT with an initiator system of EosinY (EoY) and ascorbic acid (AscA) facilitates copolymer synthesis from HEA and 5 25 mol% SPA. The resulting polymer film with a thickness of a few nanometers was detected by atomic force microscopy (AFM) and ellipsometry. Water contact angle (CA) measurements demonstrate photo-switchable surface polarity, which is attributed to the photoisomerization between non-polar spiropyran and zwitterionic merocyanine isomer. Furthermore, the obtained spiropyran brushes show potential for further studies on light-programmable properties. In this context, it would be interesting to investigate whether swollen spiropyran-containing polymers change their configuration and thus their film thickness under the influence of light. In addition, further experiments using an AFM or microtribometer should evaluate whether light-programmable solvation enables a change in frictional properties between polymer brush surfaces.

