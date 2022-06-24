Controlling the bio-inspired synthesis of silica

The influence of different parameters on the silicification procedure using lysozyme is reported. When polyethoxysiloxane (PEOS), an internally crosslinked silica reservoir, is used, regular structures with a narrow size distribution could be obtained only via introducing the silica precursor in two steps including initial dropping and subsequent addition of residual oil phase in one portion. We found that mixing sequence of mineralizing agents in the presence of a positively charged surfactant plays a key role in terms of silica precipitation when tetraethoxyorthosilicate (TEOS) is the oil phase. In contrast, well mineralized crumpled features with high specific surface area could be synthesized in the presence of PEOS as a silica precursor polymer, regardless of mixing sequence. Moreover, introducing sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) as a negatively charged surfactant resulted in regular silica sphere formation only in combination with hexylene glycol (MPD) as a specific co-solvent. Finally, it is demonstrated that by inclusion of

The influence of different parameters on the silicification procedure using lysozyme is reported. When polyethoxysiloxane (PEOS), an internally crosslinked silica reservoir, is used, regular structures with a narrow size distribution could be obtained only via introducing the silica precursor in two steps including initial dropping and subsequent addition of residual oil phase in one portion. We found that mixing sequence of mineralizing agents in the presence of a positively charged surfactant plays a key role in terms of silica precipitation when tetraethoxyorthosilicate (TEOS) is the oil phase. In contrast, well mineralized crumpled features with high specific surface area could be synthesized in the presence of PEOS as a silica precursor polymer, regardless of mixing sequence. Moreover, introducing sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) as a negatively charged surfactant resulted in regular silica sphere formation only in combination with hexylene glycol (MPD) as a specific co-solvent. Finally, it is demonstrated that by inclusion of different nanoparticles even more sophisticated hybrid materials can be generated.

