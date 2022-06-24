Schließen

Controlling the bio-inspired synthesis of silica

  • The influence of different parameters on the silicification procedure using lysozyme is reported. When polyethoxysiloxane (PEOS), an internally crosslinked silica reservoir, is used, regular structures with a narrow size distribution could be obtained only via introducing the silica precursor in two steps including initial dropping and subsequent addition of residual oil phase in one portion. We found that mixing sequence of mineralizing agents in the presence of a positively charged surfactant plays a key role in terms of silica precipitation when tetraethoxyorthosilicate (TEOS) is the oil phase. In contrast, well mineralized crumpled features with high specific surface area could be synthesized in the presence of PEOS as a silica precursor polymer, regardless of mixing sequence. Moreover, introducing sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) as a negatively charged surfactant resulted in regular silica sphere formation only in combination with hexylene glycol (MPD) as a specific co-solvent. Finally, it is demonstrated that by inclusion ofThe influence of different parameters on the silicification procedure using lysozyme is reported. When polyethoxysiloxane (PEOS), an internally crosslinked silica reservoir, is used, regular structures with a narrow size distribution could be obtained only via introducing the silica precursor in two steps including initial dropping and subsequent addition of residual oil phase in one portion. We found that mixing sequence of mineralizing agents in the presence of a positively charged surfactant plays a key role in terms of silica precipitation when tetraethoxyorthosilicate (TEOS) is the oil phase. In contrast, well mineralized crumpled features with high specific surface area could be synthesized in the presence of PEOS as a silica precursor polymer, regardless of mixing sequence. Moreover, introducing sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS) as a negatively charged surfactant resulted in regular silica sphere formation only in combination with hexylene glycol (MPD) as a specific co-solvent. Finally, it is demonstrated that by inclusion of different nanoparticles even more sophisticated hybrid materials can be generated.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tayebeh Mirzaei Garakani, Marina Juliane Richter, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcis.2016.10.069
ISSN:0021-9797
ISSN:1095-7103
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27838557
Title of parent work (English):Journal of colloid and interface science
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:San Diego
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/11/10
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/24
Tag:High specific surface area; Hybrid materials; Lysozyme; Nanoparticles; Polyetlioxysiloxane; Silicification; Surfactant
Volume:488
Number of pages:13
First page:322
Last Page:334
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.