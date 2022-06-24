Schließen

Facilitated Diffusion of Transcription Factor Proteins with Anomalous Bulk Diffusion

  • What are the physical laws of the diffusive search of proteins for their specific binding sites on DNA in the presence of the macromolecular crowding in cells? We performed extensive computer simulations to elucidate the protein target search on DNA. The novel feature is the viscoelastic non-Brownian protein bulk diffusion recently observed experimentally. We examine the influence of the protein-DNA binding affinity and the anomalous diffusion exponent on the target search time. In all cases an optimal search time is found. The relative contribution of intermittent three-dimensional bulk diffusion and one-dimensional sliding of proteins along the DNA is quantified. Our results are discussed in the light of recent single molecule tracking experiments, aiming at a better understanding of the influence of anomalous kinetics of proteins on the facilitated diffusion mechanism.

Metadaten
Author details:Lin Liu, Andrey G. CherstvyORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcb.6b12413
ISSN:1520-6106
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28107006
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : B, Condensed matter, materials, surfaces, interfaces & biophysical chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/16
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/24
Volume:121
Number of pages:6
First page:1284
Last Page:1289
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

