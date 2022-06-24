Facilitated Diffusion of Transcription Factor Proteins with Anomalous Bulk Diffusion
- What are the physical laws of the diffusive search of proteins for their specific binding sites on DNA in the presence of the macromolecular crowding in cells? We performed extensive computer simulations to elucidate the protein target search on DNA. The novel feature is the viscoelastic non-Brownian protein bulk diffusion recently observed experimentally. We examine the influence of the protein-DNA binding affinity and the anomalous diffusion exponent on the target search time. In all cases an optimal search time is found. The relative contribution of intermittent three-dimensional bulk diffusion and one-dimensional sliding of proteins along the DNA is quantified. Our results are discussed in the light of recent single molecule tracking experiments, aiming at a better understanding of the influence of anomalous kinetics of proteins on the facilitated diffusion mechanism.
|Author details:
|Lin Liu, Andrey G. CherstvyORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcb.6b12413
|ISSN:
|1520-6106
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28107006
|Title of parent work (English):
|The journal of physical chemistry : B, Condensed matter, materials, surfaces, interfaces & biophysical chemistry
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/02/16
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/06/24
|Volume:
|121
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|1284
|Last Page:
|1289
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert