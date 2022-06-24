Schließen

A Luminous and Isolated Gamma-Ray Flare from the Blazar B2 1215+30

  • B2 1215+30 is a BL-Lac-type blazar that was first detected at TeV energies by the MAGIC atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes and subsequently confirmed by the Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System (VERITAS) observatory with data collected between 2009 and 2012. In 2014 February 08, VERITAS detected a large-amplitude flare from B2. 1215+30 during routine monitoring observations of the blazar 1ES. 1218+304, located in the same field of view. The TeV flux reached 2.4 times the Crab Nebula flux with a variability timescale of <3.6 hr. Multiwavelength observations with Fermi-LAT, Swift, and the Tuorla Observatory revealed a correlated high GeV flux state and no significant optical counterpart to the flare, with a spectral energy distribution where the gamma-ray luminosity exceeds the synchrotron luminosity. When interpreted in the framework of a onezone leptonic model, the observed emission implies a high degree of beaming, with Doppler factor delta > 10, and an electron population with spectral index p < 2.3.

Metadaten
Author details:A. U. Abeysekara, S. Archambault, A. Archer, Wystan BenbowORCiD, Ralph BirdORCiD, M. Buchovecky, J. H. Buckley, V. Bugaev, K. Byrum, M. Cerruti, X. Chen, L. Ciupik, W. Cui, H. J. Dickinson, J. D. Eisch, M. Errando, A. Falcone, Q. Feng, J. P. Finley, H. Fleischhack, L. Fortson, A. Furniss, G. H. Gillanders, S. Griffin, J. Grube, M. Hutten, N. Hakansson, D. Hanna, J. Holder, T. B. Humensky, C. A. Johnson, P. Kaaret, P. Kar, M. Kertzman, D. Kieda, M. Krause, F. Krennrich, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, G. Maier, S. McArthur, A. McCann, K. Meagher, P. Moriarty, R. Mukherjee, T. Nguyen, D. Nieto, R. A. Ong, A. N. Otte, N. Park, V. Pelassa, Martin Karl Wilhelm PohlORCiDGND, A. Popkow, E. Pueschel, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, G. T. Richards, E. Roache, C. Rulten, M. Santander, G. H. Sembroski, K. Shahinyan, D. Staszak, Igor TelezhinskyORCiD, J. V. Tucci, J. Tyler, S. P. Wakely, O. M. Weiner, A. Weinstein, A. Wilhelm, D. A. Williams, S. Fegan, B. Giebels, D. Horan, A. Berdyugin, J. Kuan, E. Lindfors, K. Nilsson, A. Oksanen, H. Prokoph, R. Reinthal, L. Takalo, F. Zefi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/836/2/205
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Title of parent work (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/21
Publication year:2017
Creating corporation:VERITAS Collaboration;Fermi-LAT Collaboration
Release date:2022/06/24
Tag:BL Lacertae objects: individual (B2 1215+30, VER J1217+301); galaxies: active; galaxies: jets; galaxies: nuclei; gamma rays: galaxies
Volume:836
Issue:2
Number of pages:6
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

