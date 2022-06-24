Schließen

Diversity and Distribution of Freshwater Aerobic Anoxygenic Phototrophic Bacteria across a Wide Latitudinal Gradient

  Aerobic anoxygenic phototrophs (AAPs) have been shown to exist in numerous marine and brackish environments where they are hypothesized to play important ecological roles. Despite their potential significance, the study of freshwater AAPs is in its infancy and limited to local investigations. Here, we explore the occurrence, diversity and distribution of AAPs in lakes covering a wide latitudinal gradient: Mongolian and German lakes located in temperate regions of Eurasia, tropical Great East African lakes, and polar permanently ice-covered Antarctic lakes. Our results show a widespread distribution of AAPs in lakes with contrasting environmental conditions and confirm that this group is composed of different members of the Alpha- and Betaproteobacteria. While latitude does not seem to strongly influence AAP abundance, clear patterns of community structure and composition along geographic regions were observed as indicated by a strong macro-geographical signal in the taxonomical composition of AAPs. Overall, our results suggest that the distribution patterns of freshwater AAPs are likely driven by a combination of small-scale environmental conditions (specific of each lake and region) and large-scale geographic factors (climatic regions across a latitudinal gradient).

Metadaten
Author details:Isabel FerreraORCiD, Hugo SarmentoORCiD, John C. Priscu, Amy Chiuchiolo, Jose M. Gonzalez, Hans-Peter F. GrossartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2017.00175
ISSN:1664-302X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28275369
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in microbiology
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/22
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/24
Tag:AAP bacteria; biogeography; freshwater lakes; latitudinal gradients; photoheterotrophy; pufM gene
Volume:8
Number of pages:12
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

