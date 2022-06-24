Schließen

Chimera patterns in the Kuramoto-Battogtokh model

  • Kuramoto and Battogtokh (2002 Nonlinear Phenom. Complex Syst. 5 380) discovered chimera states represented by stable coexisting synchrony and asynchrony domains in a lattice of coupled oscillators. After a reformulation in terms of a local order parameter, the problem can be reduced to partial differential equations. We find uniformly rotating, spatially periodic chimera patterns as solutions of a reversible ordinary differential equation, and demonstrate a plethora of such states. In the limit of neutral coupling they reduce to analytical solutions in the form of one-and two-point chimera patterns as well as localized chimera solitons. Patterns at weakly attracting coupling are characterized by virtue of a perturbative approach. Stability analysis reveals that only the simplest chimeras with one synchronous region are stable.

Metadaten
Author details:Lev A. SmirnovORCiD, Grigory Osipov, Arkady Samuilovič PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1751-8121/aa55f1
ISSN:1751-8113
ISSN:1751-8121
Title of parent work (English):Journal of physics : A, Mathematical and theoretical
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/16
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/24
Tag:Ott-Antonsen reduction; chimera state; coarse-grained order parameter; linear stability analysis; nonlocal coupled oscillators; perturbation approach
Volume:50
Issue:8
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

