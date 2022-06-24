Chimera patterns in the Kuramoto-Battogtokh model
- Kuramoto and Battogtokh (2002 Nonlinear Phenom. Complex Syst. 5 380) discovered chimera states represented by stable coexisting synchrony and asynchrony domains in a lattice of coupled oscillators. After a reformulation in terms of a local order parameter, the problem can be reduced to partial differential equations. We find uniformly rotating, spatially periodic chimera patterns as solutions of a reversible ordinary differential equation, and demonstrate a plethora of such states. In the limit of neutral coupling they reduce to analytical solutions in the form of one-and two-point chimera patterns as well as localized chimera solitons. Patterns at weakly attracting coupling are characterized by virtue of a perturbative approach. Stability analysis reveals that only the simplest chimeras with one synchronous region are stable.
|Author details:
|Lev A. SmirnovORCiD, Grigory Osipov, Arkady Samuilovič PikovskyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1751-8121/aa55f1
|ISSN:
|1751-8113
|ISSN:
|1751-8121
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of physics : A, Mathematical and theoretical
|Publisher:
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/01/16
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/06/24
|Tag:
|Ott-Antonsen reduction; chimera state; coarse-grained order parameter; linear stability analysis; nonlocal coupled oscillators; perturbation approach
|Volume:
|50
|Issue:
|8
|Number of pages:
|10
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert