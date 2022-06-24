First passage time statistics for two-channel diffusion
- We present rigorous results for the mean first passage time and first passage time statistics for two-channel Markov additive diffusion in a 3-dimensional spherical domain. Inspired by biophysical examples we assume that the particle can only recognise the target in one of the modes, which is shown to effect a non-trivial first passage behaviour. We also address the scenario of intermittent immobilisation. In both cases we prove that despite the perfectly non-recurrent motion of two-channel Markov additive diffusion in 3 dimensions the first passage statistics at long times do not display Poisson-like behaviour if none of the phases has a vanishing diffusion coefficient. This stands in stark contrast to the standard (one-channel) Markov diffusion counterpart. We also discuss the relevance of our results in the context of cellular signalling.
|Author details:
|Aljaž Godec, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1751-8121/aa5204
|ISSN:
|1751-8113
|ISSN:
|1751-8121
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of physics : A, Mathematical and theoretical
|Publisher:
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/01/17
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/06/24
|Tag:
|Fokker-Planck equation; Markov additive processes; asymptotic analysis; cellular signalling; coupled initial boundary value problem; first passage time; random search processes
|Volume:
|50
|Issue:
|8
|Number of pages:
|17
