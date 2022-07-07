Understanding local electronic structure variations in bio-inspired aromatic molecules
Erkenntnisse über lokale Variationen der elektronischen Struktur in biologisch inspirierten aromatischen Molekülen
- In this thesis, the dependencies of charge localization and itinerance in two classes of aromatic molecules are accessed: pyridones and porphyrins. The focus lies on the effects of isomerism, complexation, solvation, and optical excitation, which are concomitant with different crucial biological applications of specific members of these groups of compounds. Several porphyrins play key roles in the metabolism of plants and animals. The nucleobases, which store the genetic information in the DNA and RNA are pyridone derivatives. Additionally, a number of vitamins are based on these two groups of substances. This thesis aims to answer the question of how the electronic structure of these classes of molecules is modified, enabling the versatile natural functionality. The resulting insights into the effect of constitutional and external factors are expected to facilitate the design of new processes for medicine, light-harvesting, catalysis, and environmental remediation. The common denominator of pyridones and porphyrins is theirIn this thesis, the dependencies of charge localization and itinerance in two classes of aromatic molecules are accessed: pyridones and porphyrins. The focus lies on the effects of isomerism, complexation, solvation, and optical excitation, which are concomitant with different crucial biological applications of specific members of these groups of compounds. Several porphyrins play key roles in the metabolism of plants and animals. The nucleobases, which store the genetic information in the DNA and RNA are pyridone derivatives. Additionally, a number of vitamins are based on these two groups of substances. This thesis aims to answer the question of how the electronic structure of these classes of molecules is modified, enabling the versatile natural functionality. The resulting insights into the effect of constitutional and external factors are expected to facilitate the design of new processes for medicine, light-harvesting, catalysis, and environmental remediation. The common denominator of pyridones and porphyrins is their aromatic character. As aromaticity was an early-on topic in chemical physics, the overview of relevant theoretical models in this work also mirrors the development of this scientific field in the 20th century. The spectroscopic investigation of these compounds has long been centered on their global, optical transition between frontier orbitals. The utilization and advancement of X-ray spectroscopic methods characterizing the local electronic structure of molecular samples form the core of this thesis. The element selectivity of the near-edge X-ray absorption fine structure (NEXAFS) is employed to probe the unoccupied density of states at the nitrogen site, which is key for the chemical reactivity of pyridones and porphyrins. The results contribute to the growing database of NEXAFS features and their interpretation, e.g., by advancing the debate on the porphyrin N K-edge through systematic experimental and theoretical arguments. Further, a state-of-the-art laser pump – NEXAFS probe scheme is used to characterize the relaxation pathway of a photoexcited porphyrin on the atomic level. Resonant inelastic X-ray scattering (RIXS) provides complementary results by accessing the highest occupied valence levels including symmetry information. It is shown that RIXS is an effective experimental tool to gain detailed information on charge densities of individual species in tautomeric mixtures. Additionally, the hRIXS and METRIXS high-resolution RIXS spectrometers, which have been in part commissioned in the course of this thesis, will gain access to the ultra-fast and thermal chemistry of pyridones, porphyrins, and many other compounds. With respect to both classes of bio-inspired aromatic molecules, this thesis establishes that even though pyridones and porphyrins differ largely by their optical absorption bands and hydrogen bonding abilities, they all share a global stabilization of local constitutional changes and relevant external perturbation. It is because of this wide-ranging response that pyridones and porphyrins can be applied in a manifold of biological and technical processes.…
- In dieser Arbeit werden die Abhängigkeiten von Ladungslokalisierung und -wanderung in zwei Klassen von aromatischen Molekülen untersucht: Pyridone und Porphyrine. Der Schwerpunkt liegt auf den Auswirkungen von Isomerie, Komplexierung, Lösung (in Wasser) und optischer Anregung, die mit verschiedenen entscheidenden biologischen Anwendungen spezifischer Mitglieder dieser Gruppen von Verbindungen einhergehen. Mehrere Porphyrine spielen eine Schlüsselrolle im Stoffwechsel von Pflanzen und Tieren. Die Nukleobasen, die die genetische Information in der DNA und RNA speichern, sind Pyridonderivate. Auch mehrere Vitamine basieren auf diesen beiden Stoffgruppen. Ziel dieser Arbeit ist es, die Frage zu beantworten, wie die elektronische Struktur dieser Molekülklassen modifiziert wird, sodass die vielfältigen Funktionen in der Natur ermöglicht werden. Die sich daraus ergebenden Erkenntnisse über die Wirkung konstitutioneller und externer Einflussfaktoren ermöglichen die Entwicklung neuer Verfahren in der Medizin, Katalyse, Solar- undIn dieser Arbeit werden die Abhängigkeiten von Ladungslokalisierung und -wanderung in zwei Klassen von aromatischen Molekülen untersucht: Pyridone und Porphyrine. Der Schwerpunkt liegt auf den Auswirkungen von Isomerie, Komplexierung, Lösung (in Wasser) und optischer Anregung, die mit verschiedenen entscheidenden biologischen Anwendungen spezifischer Mitglieder dieser Gruppen von Verbindungen einhergehen. Mehrere Porphyrine spielen eine Schlüsselrolle im Stoffwechsel von Pflanzen und Tieren. Die Nukleobasen, die die genetische Information in der DNA und RNA speichern, sind Pyridonderivate. Auch mehrere Vitamine basieren auf diesen beiden Stoffgruppen. Ziel dieser Arbeit ist es, die Frage zu beantworten, wie die elektronische Struktur dieser Molekülklassen modifiziert wird, sodass die vielfältigen Funktionen in der Natur ermöglicht werden. Die sich daraus ergebenden Erkenntnisse über die Wirkung konstitutioneller und externer Einflussfaktoren ermöglichen die Entwicklung neuer Verfahren in der Medizin, Katalyse, Solar- und Umwelttechnik. Die Gemeinsamkeit von Pyridonen und Porphyrinen ist ihr aromatischer Charakter. Da Aromatizität von Beginn der chemischen Physik an thematisiert wurde, spiegelt der Überblick relevanter theoretischer Modelle in dieser Arbeit auch die Entwicklung dieses Wissenschaftsgebiets im 20. Jahrhundert wieder. Die spektroskopische Untersuchung dieser Verbindungen konzentrierte sich lange Zeit auf die globalen, optischen Übergänge zwischen den Grenzorbitalen. Die Anwendung und Weiterentwicklung röntgenspektroskopischer Methoden zur Charakterisierung der lokalen elektronischen Struktur von molekularen Proben bilden den Kern dieser Arbeit. Die Elementselektivität der Röntgen-Nahkanten-Absorptions-Spektroskopie (NEXAFS) wird genutzt, um die unbesetzte Zustandsdichte an den Stickstoffatomen zu untersuchen, welche für die chemische Reaktivität von Pyridonen und Porphyrinen verantwortlich sind. Die Ergebnisse tragen zum wachsenden Bestand von NEXAFS-Spektren und ihrer Interpretation bei, z.B. indem sie die Debatte über die N K-Kante von Porphyrinen durch systematische experimentelle und theoretische Argumente voranbringen. Zudem wird ein modernes Laser-Pump – NEXAFS-Probe System verwendet, um den Relaxationsprozess eines photoangeregten Porphyrins auf atomarer Ebene zu charakterisieren. Die resonante inelastische Röntgenstreuung (RIXS) liefert komplementäre Ergebnisse, indem sie die höchsten besetzten Valenzniveaus einschließlich Symmetrieinformationen zugänglich macht. Es wird gezeigt, dass RIXS eine effektive experimentelle Methode ist, um detaillierte Informationen über die Ladungsdichten einzelner Tautomere in einem Gemisch zu erhalten. Zudem werden es die hochauflösenden RIXS-Spektrometer hRIXS und METRIXS, die im Rahmen dieser Arbeit mit in Betrieb genommen wurden, erlauben, Informationen zur ultraschnellen und thermischen Chemie von Pyridonen, Porphyrinen und vielen anderen Verbindungen zu gewinnen. Im Hinblick auf beide Klassen biologisch inspirierter, aromatischer Moleküle wird in dieser Arbeit gezeigt, dass sich Pyridone und Porphyrine zwar durch ihre optischen Absorptionsbanden und ihre Fähigkeit zu Wasserstoffbrückenbindungen unterscheiden, aber alle Verbindungen eine globale Stabilisierung lokaler Konstitutionsänderungen und relevanter äußerer Einflüsse aufweisen. Aufgrund dieser weitreichenden Anpassung können Pyridone und Porphyrine in einer Vielzahl von biologischen und technischen Prozessen eingesetzt werden.…
|Robby BüchnerORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-553192
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55319
|Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Birgit KanngießerORCiDGND, Jan-Erik RubenssonORCiDGND
|Alexander Föhlisch, Tobias Lau
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/06/22
|2022/07/07
|Aromatizität; NEXAFS; Porphyrine; Pyridone; RIXS; Röntgenspektroskopie
Aromaticity; NEXAFS; Porphyrins; Pyridones; RIXS; X-ray spectroscopy
|viii, 111
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|81-XX QUANTUM THEORY
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International