Chaos synchronization by nonlinear coupling

  • We study synchronization properties of three nonlinearly coupled chaotic maps. Coupling is introduced in such a way, that it cannot be reduced to pairwise terms, but includes combined action of all interacting units. For two models of nonlinear coupling we characterize the transition to complete synchrony, as well as partially synchronized states. Relation to hypernetworks of chaotic units is also discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Johannes Petereit, Arkady Samuilovič PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cnsns.2016.09.002
ISSN:1007-5704
ISSN:1878-7274
Title of parent work (English):Communications in nonlinear science & numerical simulation
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/09/05
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/23
Tag:Chaos synchronization; Hypernetwork; Intermittency; Partial synchrony
Volume:44
Number of pages:8
First page:344
Last Page:351
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

