Chaos synchronization by nonlinear coupling
- We study synchronization properties of three nonlinearly coupled chaotic maps. Coupling is introduced in such a way, that it cannot be reduced to pairwise terms, but includes combined action of all interacting units. For two models of nonlinear coupling we characterize the transition to complete synchrony, as well as partially synchronized states. Relation to hypernetworks of chaotic units is also discussed.
|Johannes Petereit, Arkady Samuilovič PikovskyORCiDGND
|2017
|Chaos synchronization; Hypernetwork; Intermittency; Partial synchrony
