Serum brain-derived neurotrophic factor and stability of depressive symptoms in coronary heart disease patients

  Objective: Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) supports neurogenesis, angiogenesis, and promotes the survival of various cell types in the brain and the coronary system. Moreover, BDNF is associated with both coronary heart disease (CHD) and depression. The current study aims to investigate whether serum BDNF levels are associated with the course of depressive symptoms in CHD patients. Methods: At baseline, N = 225 CHD patients were enrolled while hospitalized. Of these, N = 190 (84%) could be followed up 6 months later. Depressive symptoms were assessed both at baseline and at the 6-months follow-up using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). Serum BDNF concentrations were measured using fluorometric Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA). Results: Logistic regression models showed that lower BDNF levels were associated with persistent depressive symptoms, even after adjustment for age, sex, smoking and potential medical confounders. The incidence of depressive symptoms was not related to lower BDNF levels. However, somatic comorbidity (as measured by the Charlson Comorbidity Index) was significantly associated with the incidence of depressive symptoms. Conclusions: Our findings suggest a role of BDNF in the link between CHD and depressive symptoms. Particularly, low serum BDNF levels could be considered as a valuable biomarker for the persistence of depressive symptoms among depressed CHD patients.

Metadaten
Author details:Stella KuhlmannORCiDGND, Mira TschornORCiDGND, Volker AroltORCiDGND, Katja Beer, Julia BrandtGND, Laura Grosse, Wilhelm HaverkampORCiDGND, Jacqueline Müller-Nordhorn, Nina RieckmannORCiDGND, Johannes WaltenbergerORCiDGND, Katharina WarnkeGND, Rainer HellwegORCiDGND, Andreas StröhleGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.psyneuen.2016.12.015
ISSN:0306-4530
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28092760
Title of parent work (English):Psychoneuroendocrinology : an international journal ; the official journal of the International Society of Psychoneuroendocrinology
Subtitle (English):a prospective study
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/12/23
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/22
Tag:Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF); Coronary heart disease (CHD); Depression; Serum
Volume:77
Number of pages:7
First page:196
Last Page:202
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

