Responsive Polymer-Electrode Interface-Study of its Thermo- and pH-Sensitivity and the Influence of Peptide Coupling

  This study introduces a thermally responsive, polymer-based electrode system. The key component is a surface-attached, temperature-responsive poly(oligoethylene glycol) methacrylate (poly(OEGMA)) type polymer bearing photoreactive benzophenone and carboxy groups containing side chains. The responsive behavior of the polymer in aqueous media has been investigated by turbidimetry measurements. Polymer films are formed on gold substrates by means of the photoreactive 2(dicyclohexylphosphino)benzophenone (DPBP) through photocrosslinking. The electrochemical behavior of the resulting polymer-substrate interface has been investigated in buffered [Fe(CN)6](3-)/[Fe (CN)6](4-)solutions at room temperature and under temperature variation by cyclic voltammetry (CV). The CV experiments show that with increasing temperature structural changes of the polymer layer occur, which alter the output of the electrochemical measurement. Repeated heating/cooling cycles analyzed by CV measurements and pH changes analyzed by quartz crystal microbalance with dissipation monitoring (QCM-D) reveal the reversible nature of the restructuring process. The immobilized films are further modified by covalent coupling of two small biomolecules - a hydrophobic peptide and a more hydrophilic one. These attached components influence the hydrophobicity of the layer in a different way the resulting change of the temperature-caused behavior has been studied by CV indicating a different state of the polymer after coupling of the hydrophobic peptide.

Author details:Artur FandrichORCiDGND, Jens Buller, Henry MemczakGND, W. Stoecklein, K. Hinrichs, E. Wischerhoff, B. Schulz, André LaschewskyORCiDGND, Fred LisdatORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.electacta.2017.01.080
ISSN:0013-4686
ISSN:1873-3859
Title of parent work (English):Electrochimica acta : the journal of the International Society of Electrochemistry (ISE)
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/16
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/22
Tag:IR ellipsometry; Stimuli-responsive materials; bioreceptors; cyclic voltammetry; electroanalysis; modified electrode; peptides; quartz crystal microbalance; surface modification
Volume:229
Number of pages:9
First page:325
Last Page:333
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

