Variable Fitness Response of Two Rotifer Species Exposed to Microplastics Particles
- Plastic pollution is an increasing environmental problem, but a comprehensive understanding of its effect in the environment is still missing. The wide variety of size, shape, and polymer composition of plastics impedes an adequate risk assessment. We investigated the effect of differently sized polystyrene beads (1-, 3-, 6-µm; PS) and polyamide fragments (5–25 µm, PA) and non-plastics items such as silica beads (3-µm, SiO2) on the population growth, reproduction (egg ratio), and survival of two common aquatic micro invertebrates: the rotifer species Brachionus calyciflorus and Brachionus fernandoi. The MPs were combined with food quantity, limiting and saturating food concentration, and with food of different quality. We found variable fitness responses with a significant effect of 3-µm PS on the population growth rate in both rotifer species with respect to food quantity. An interaction between the food quality and the MPs treatments was found in the reproduction of B. calyciflorus. PA and SiO2 beads had no effect on fitnessPlastic pollution is an increasing environmental problem, but a comprehensive understanding of its effect in the environment is still missing. The wide variety of size, shape, and polymer composition of plastics impedes an adequate risk assessment. We investigated the effect of differently sized polystyrene beads (1-, 3-, 6-µm; PS) and polyamide fragments (5–25 µm, PA) and non-plastics items such as silica beads (3-µm, SiO2) on the population growth, reproduction (egg ratio), and survival of two common aquatic micro invertebrates: the rotifer species Brachionus calyciflorus and Brachionus fernandoi. The MPs were combined with food quantity, limiting and saturating food concentration, and with food of different quality. We found variable fitness responses with a significant effect of 3-µm PS on the population growth rate in both rotifer species with respect to food quantity. An interaction between the food quality and the MPs treatments was found in the reproduction of B. calyciflorus. PA and SiO2 beads had no effect on fitness response. This study provides further evidence of the indirect effect of MPs in planktonic rotifers and the importance of testing different environmental conditions that could influence the effect of MPs.…
|Author details:
|Claudia DragoORCiD, Guntram WeithoffGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/toxics9110305
|ISSN:
|2305-6304
|Title of parent work (English):
|Toxics
|Subtitle (English):
|The Role of Food Quantity and Quality
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/11/13
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2022/06/21
|Tag:
|Brachionus calyciflorus; Brachionus fernandoi; egg ratio; fitness response; microplastics; polyamide; polystyrene; population growth rate; rotifers; silica beads
|Volume:
|9
|Issue:
|11
|Article number:
|305
|Number of pages:
|13
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Grantor:
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1248