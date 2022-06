The early stages of halide perovskites thin film formation

As climate change worsens, there is a growing urgency to promote renewable energies and improve their accessibility to society. Here, solar energy harvesting is of particular importance. Currently, metal halide perovskite (MHP) solar cells are indispensable in future solar energy generation research. MHPs are crystalline semiconductors increasingly relevant as low-cost, high-performance materials for optoelectronics. Their processing from solution at low temperature enables easy fabrication of thin film elements, encompassing solar cells and light-emitting diodes or photodetectors. Understanding the coordination chemistry of MHPs in their precursor solution would allow control over the thin film crystallization, the material properties and the final device performance. In this work, we elaborate on the key parameters to manipulate the precursor solution with the long-term objective of enabling systematic process control. We focus on the nanostructural characterization of the initial arrangements of MHPs in the precursor solutions.

As climate change worsens, there is a growing urgency to promote renewable energies and improve their accessibility to society. Here, solar energy harvesting is of particular importance. Currently, metal halide perovskite (MHP) solar cells are indispensable in future solar energy generation research. MHPs are crystalline semiconductors increasingly relevant as low-cost, high-performance materials for optoelectronics. Their processing from solution at low temperature enables easy fabrication of thin film elements, encompassing solar cells and light-emitting diodes or photodetectors. Understanding the coordination chemistry of MHPs in their precursor solution would allow control over the thin film crystallization, the material properties and the final device performance. In this work, we elaborate on the key parameters to manipulate the precursor solution with the long-term objective of enabling systematic process control. We focus on the nanostructural characterization of the initial arrangements of MHPs in the precursor solutions. Small-angle scattering is particularly well suited for measuring nanoparticles in solution. This technique proved to be valuable for the direct analyzes of perovskite precursor solutions in standard processing concentrations without causing radiation damage. We gain insights into the chemical nature of widely used precursor structures such as methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3), presenting first insights into the complex arrangements and interaction within this precursor state. Furthermore, we transfer the preceding results to other more complex perovskite precursors. The influence of compositional engineering is investigated using the addition of alkali cations as an example. As a result, we propose a detailed working mechanism on how the alkali cations suppress the formation of intermediate phases and improve the quality of the crystalline thin film. In addition, we investigate the crystallization process of a tin-based perovskite composition (FASnI3) under the influence of fluoride chemistry. We prove that the frequently used additive, tin fluoride (SnF2), selectively binds undesired oxidized tin (Sn(IV)) in the precursor solution. This prevents its incorporation into the actual crystal structure and thus reduces the defect density of the material. Furthermore, SnF2 leads to a more homogeneous crystal growth process, which results in improved crystal quality of the thin film material. In total, this study provides a detailed characterization of the complex system of perovskite precursor chemistry. We thereby cover relevant parameters for future MHP solar cell process control, such as (I) the environmental impact based on concentration and temperature (II) the addition of counter ions to reduce the diffuse layer surrounding the precursor nanostructures and (III) the targeted use of additives to eliminate unwanted components selectively and to ensure a more homogeneous crystal growth.

