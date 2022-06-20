Microwave-Promoted Pd-Catalyzed Synthesis of Dibenzofurans from Ortho-Arylphenols
- ortho-Aryl phenols, synthesized via protecting group free Suzuki-Miyaura coupling of ortho-halophenols and arene boronic acids, undergo a cyclization to dibenzofurans via oxidative C-H activation. The reaction proceeds under microwave irradiation in short reaction times using catalytic amounts of Pd(OAc)(2) without additional ligands.
