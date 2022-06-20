Schließen

Microwave-Promoted Pd-Catalyzed Synthesis of Dibenzofurans from Ortho-Arylphenols

  • ortho-Aryl phenols, synthesized via protecting group free Suzuki-Miyaura coupling of ortho-halophenols and arene boronic acids, undergo a cyclization to dibenzofurans via oxidative C-H activation. The reaction proceeds under microwave irradiation in short reaction times using catalytic amounts of Pd(OAc)(2) without additional ligands.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Bernd SchmidtORCiD, Martin Riemer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/jhet.2704
ISSN:0022-152X
ISSN:1943-5193
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/06/20
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/20
Volume:54
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
First page:1287
Last Page:1297
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.