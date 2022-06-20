Schließen

Within Session Sequence of Balance and Plyometric Exercises Does Not Affect Training Adaptations with Youth Soccer Athletes

  The integration of balance and plyometric training has been shown to provide significant improvements in sprint, jump, agility, and other performance measures in young athletes. It is not known if a specific within session balance and plyometric exercise sequence provides more effective training adaptations. The objective of the present study was to investigate the effects of using a sequence of alternating pairs of exercises versus a block (series) of all balance exercises followed by a block of plyometric exercises on components of physical fitness such as muscle strength, power, speed, agility, and balance. Twenty-six male adolescent soccer players ( 13.9 +/- 0.3 years) participated in an 8-week training program that either alternated individual balance (e. g., exercises on unstable surfaces) and plyometric (e. g., jumps, hops, rebounds) exercises or performed a block of balance exercises prior to a block of plyometric exercises within each training session. Pre- and post-training measures included proxies of strength, power, agility, sprint, and balance such as countermovement jumps, isometric back and knee extension strength, standing long jump, 10 and 30-m sprints, agility, standing stork, and Y-balance tests. Both groups exhibited significant, generally large magnitude (effect sizes) training improvements for all measures with mean performance increases of approximately > 30%. There were no significant differences between the training groups over time. The results demonstrate the effectiveness of combining balance and plyometric exercises within a training session on components of physical fitness with young adolescents. The improved performance outcomes were not significantly influenced by the within session exercise sequence.

Metadaten
Author details:Mehdi Chaouachi, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Issam Makhlouf, Raouf Hammami, David G. Behm, Anis Chaouachi
ISSN:1303-2968
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28344461
Title of parent work (English):Journal of sports science & medicine
Publisher:Department of Sports Medicine, Medical Faculty of Uludag University
Place of publishing:Bursa
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/01
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/20
Tag:Power; balance; children; jumps; sprints; strength
Volume:16
Number of pages:12
First page:125
Last Page:136
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

