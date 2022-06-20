Geochronology, geochemistry, and tectonic setting of the Oligocene magmatic rocks (Marmaros Magmatic Assemblage) in Gokceada Island, northwest Turkey

Through the zmir-Ankara-Erzincan and the Vardar oceans suture zones, convergence between the Eurasian and African plates played a key role in controlling Palaeogene magmatism in north-western Anatolia, northern Aegean, and eastern Balkans. LA-ICP-MS dating of U and Pb isotopes on zircon separates from the tuffs of the Harmankaya Volcanic Rocks, which are inter-fingered with the lower-middle Eocene deposits of the Gazikoy Formation to the north of the Ganos Fault and the Karaaac Formation in the Gelibolu Peninsula, yielded a late Ypresian (51Ma) age. The chemical characteristics suggest that the lavas and tuffs of the Harmankaya Volcanic Rocks are products of syn- or post-collision magmas. These volcanic rocks show also close affinities to the subduction-related magmas. In addition to the already known andesitic volcanic rocks, our field observations in Gokceada Island indicate also the existence of granitic and rhyolitic rocks (Marmaros Magmatic Assemblage). Our U-Pb zircon age data has shown that the newly discovered Marmaros

Through the zmir-Ankara-Erzincan and the Vardar oceans suture zones, convergence between the Eurasian and African plates played a key role in controlling Palaeogene magmatism in north-western Anatolia, northern Aegean, and eastern Balkans. LA-ICP-MS dating of U and Pb isotopes on zircon separates from the tuffs of the Harmankaya Volcanic Rocks, which are inter-fingered with the lower-middle Eocene deposits of the Gazikoy Formation to the north of the Ganos Fault and the Karaaac Formation in the Gelibolu Peninsula, yielded a late Ypresian (51Ma) age. The chemical characteristics suggest that the lavas and tuffs of the Harmankaya Volcanic Rocks are products of syn- or post-collision magmas. These volcanic rocks show also close affinities to the subduction-related magmas. In addition to the already known andesitic volcanic rocks, our field observations in Gokceada Island indicate also the existence of granitic and rhyolitic rocks (Marmaros Magmatic Assemblage). Our U-Pb zircon age data has shown that the newly discovered Marmaros granitic plutons intruded during late Oligocene (26Ma) into the deposits of the Karaaac Formation in Gokceada Island. LA-ICP-MS dating of U and Pb isotopes on zircon separates from the Marmaros rhyolitic rocks yielded a late Oligocene (26Ma) crystallization age. Geochemical characteristics indicate that the more-evolved Oligocene granitic and rhyolitic rock of the Marmaros Magmatic Assemblage possibly assimilated a greater amount of crustal material than the lower Eocene Harmankaya Volcanic Rocks. Geochemical features and age relationships suggest increasing amounts of crustal contamination and a decreasing subduction signature during the evolution of magmas in NW Turkey from the early Eocene to the Oligocene. The magmatic activity developed following the northward subduction of the zmir-Ankara-Erzincan oceanic lithosphere and the earliest Palaeocene final continental collision between the Sakarya and Anatolide-Tauride zones.

