Adolescence - a Transition to Adulthood Proceedings of the 24th Aschauer Soiree, held at Jurata, Poland, November 5th 2016

Slawomir Koziel, Michael Hermanussen, Alexandra Gomula, James Swanson, Maria Kaczmarek, Mortada El-Shabrawi, Mona Elhusseini, Takashi Satake, Irena Martinovic Klaric, Christiane Scheffler, Ruta Morkuniene, Elena Godina, Missoni Sasa, Janina Tutkuviene, Anna Siniarska, Joanna Nieczuja-Dwojacka, Javier Nunez, Detlef Groth, Davide Barbieri
- Eighteen scientists met at Jurata, Poland, to discuss various aspects of the transition from adolescence to adulthood. This transition is a delicate period facing complex interactions between the adolescents and the social group they belong to. Social identity, group identification and identity signalling, but also stress affecting basal salivary cortisol rhythms, hypertension, inappropriate nutrition causing latent and manifest obesity, moreover, in developing and under-developed countries, parasitosis causing anaemia thereby impairing growth and development, are issues to be dealt with during this period of the human development. In addition, some new aspects of the association between weight, height and head circumference in the newborns were discussed, as well as intrauterine head growth and head circumference as health risk indicators.