Schließen

Analysis of exhumation history in Misho Mountains, NW Iran

  • The Misho complex in Northwest Iran is a prominent topographic massif bounded by well known active faults. Our new structural analysis of this area indicates that faulting has important role in the exhumation of this complex. The conjugate orientation of the North and South Misho Faults caused uplift in the Misho and exhumation of the Precambrian crystalline basement. Our structural and stratigraphic data shows that rapid uplift could have been initiation since the 21-22 Ma and exhumation rate was about 0.16 to 0.24 km/Ma. To refine this age, we performed U/Pb analysis of detrital zircon from the Upper Red Formation using LA-ICP-MS. We conducted AFT analysis on 6 basement samples from the hanging wall and 1 sample from the Upper Red Formation in the footwall NMF. Uplift in the hanging wall of NMF led to resting of sample 916 marl. This geochronologic and thermochronologic data shows that exhumation in the MC is diachronously along strike and affected by faults. The phase of exhumation is documented in the study area and entire IranianThe Misho complex in Northwest Iran is a prominent topographic massif bounded by well known active faults. Our new structural analysis of this area indicates that faulting has important role in the exhumation of this complex. The conjugate orientation of the North and South Misho Faults caused uplift in the Misho and exhumation of the Precambrian crystalline basement. Our structural and stratigraphic data shows that rapid uplift could have been initiation since the 21-22 Ma and exhumation rate was about 0.16 to 0.24 km/Ma. To refine this age, we performed U/Pb analysis of detrital zircon from the Upper Red Formation using LA-ICP-MS. We conducted AFT analysis on 6 basement samples from the hanging wall and 1 sample from the Upper Red Formation in the footwall NMF. Uplift in the hanging wall of NMF led to resting of sample 916 marl. This geochronologic and thermochronologic data shows that exhumation in the MC is diachronously along strike and affected by faults. The phase of exhumation is documented in the study area and entire Iranian plateau is related to the final closure of the Neo-Tethys and northward motion of the Arabian Plate.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mahdi Behyari, Mohammad Mohajjel, Edward R. SobelORCiDGND, Mahnaz Rezaeian, Mohssen Moayyed, Alexander SchmidtGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1127/njgpa/2017/0642
ISSN:0077-7749
Title of parent work (English):Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie : merged with Neues Jahrbuch für Geol. und Paläont. Monatshefte". Abhandlungen
Subtitle (English):insights from structural and apatite fission track data
Publisher:Schweizerbart
Place of publishing:Stuttgart
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/01
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/17
Tag:Misho complex; NW Iran; North Tabriz Fault; apatite fission track; exhumation
Volume:283
Issue:3
Number of pages:18
First page:291
Last Page:308
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.