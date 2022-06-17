The Misho complex in Northwest Iran is a prominent topographic massif bounded by well known active faults. Our new structural analysis of this area indicates that faulting has important role in the exhumation of this complex. The conjugate orientation of the North and South Misho Faults caused uplift in the Misho and exhumation of the Precambrian crystalline basement. Our structural and stratigraphic data shows that rapid uplift could have been initiation since the 21-22 Ma and exhumation rate was about 0.16 to 0.24 km/Ma. To refine this age, we performed U/Pb analysis of detrital zircon from the Upper Red Formation using LA-ICP-MS. We conducted AFT analysis on 6 basement samples from the hanging wall and 1 sample from the Upper Red Formation in the footwall NMF. Uplift in the hanging wall of NMF led to resting of sample 916 marl. This geochronologic and thermochronologic data shows that exhumation in the MC is diachronously along strike and affected by faults. The phase of exhumation is documented in the study area and entire Iranian

The Misho complex in Northwest Iran is a prominent topographic massif bounded by well known active faults. Our new structural analysis of this area indicates that faulting has important role in the exhumation of this complex. The conjugate orientation of the North and South Misho Faults caused uplift in the Misho and exhumation of the Precambrian crystalline basement. Our structural and stratigraphic data shows that rapid uplift could have been initiation since the 21-22 Ma and exhumation rate was about 0.16 to 0.24 km/Ma. To refine this age, we performed U/Pb analysis of detrital zircon from the Upper Red Formation using LA-ICP-MS. We conducted AFT analysis on 6 basement samples from the hanging wall and 1 sample from the Upper Red Formation in the footwall NMF. Uplift in the hanging wall of NMF led to resting of sample 916 marl. This geochronologic and thermochronologic data shows that exhumation in the MC is diachronously along strike and affected by faults. The phase of exhumation is documented in the study area and entire Iranian plateau is related to the final closure of the Neo-Tethys and northward motion of the Arabian Plate.

…