Form and Content, Again
- The following statement suggests reconsidering recent debates on a theory of lyric in terms of form and content. Four aspects and issues of the ongoing debate are discussed. In a first step, it is necessary to establish the relation between authorial poetics and lyric theory, since it is often characterised by fuzzy boundaries. Secondly, in order to specify the problem of form in lyric theory, it is suggested to have a closer look at the performative in lyric practice. Another important aspect of form is the semantics of lyrical genres. Lyrical genres mark an area in which form and content are intertwined and in which aspects of the form itself become semantic. Finally, the author argues that we should discuss - if possible assisted by a didactics sensitive to literary texts - whether and how theoretical proposals could be transformed into a practice of teaching poetry.
|Author details:
|Fabian LampartORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1515/jlt-2017-0008
|ISSN:
|1862-5290
|ISSN:
|1862-8990
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of Literary Theory
|Subtitle (English):
|four remarks on lyric theory
|Publisher:
|De Gruyter
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/03/01
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/06/17
|Tag:
|content; form; lyric; performance; poetry and poetics; teaching poetry
|Volume:
|11
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|74
|Last Page:
|82
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 43 Deutsch, germanische Sprachen allgemein / 430 Germanische Sprachen; Deutsch
|Peer review:
|Referiert