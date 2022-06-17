Schließen

Form and Content, Again

  • The following statement suggests reconsidering recent debates on a theory of lyric in terms of form and content. Four aspects and issues of the ongoing debate are discussed. In a first step, it is necessary to establish the relation between authorial poetics and lyric theory, since it is often characterised by fuzzy boundaries. Secondly, in order to specify the problem of form in lyric theory, it is suggested to have a closer look at the performative in lyric practice. Another important aspect of form is the semantics of lyrical genres. Lyrical genres mark an area in which form and content are intertwined and in which aspects of the form itself become semantic. Finally, the author argues that we should discuss - if possible assisted by a didactics sensitive to literary texts - whether and how theoretical proposals could be transformed into a practice of teaching poetry.

Author details:Fabian LampartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/jlt-2017-0008
ISSN:1862-5290
ISSN:1862-8990
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Literary Theory
Subtitle (English):four remarks on lyric theory
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/01
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/17
Tag:content; form; lyric; performance; poetry and poetics; teaching poetry
Volume:11
Issue:1
Number of pages:9
First page:74
Last Page:82
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 43 Deutsch, germanische Sprachen allgemein / 430 Germanische Sprachen; Deutsch
Peer review:Referiert

