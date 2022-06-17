Age and Petrogenesis of the Doros Complex, Namibia, and Implications for Early Plume-derived Melts in the Parana-Etendeka LIP

The early Cretaceous Paraná–Etendeka Large Igneous Province is attributed to the impact of the Tristan mantle plume on the base of the continental lithosphere and the associated opening of the South Atlantic Ocean during the breakup of West Gondwana. Although the geochemistry of the Paraná and Etendeka volcanic rocks has been extensively studied, there is still disagreement on the role of the mantle plume in the production of the magma types observed, because some of their primary compositions are obscured by continental crustal contamination. However, there are related plutonic rocks that preserve mantle signatures. The Doros Complex is a shallow-level mafic intrusion within the Etendeka Province of Namibia. New 39Ar/40Ar step-heating ages for Doros gabbros from this study (weighted mean of 130 ± 1 Ma; 2σ error) confirm contemporaneity with the Paraná–Etendeka magmatic event. The Doros suite yields mean ɛNd values of +5·3 ± 1·0 (1σ; n = 11), initial 87Sr/86Sr = 0·70418 ± 0·00017 (n = 11) and 206Pb/204Pb = 18·11 ± 0·06 (n = 13) at

The early Cretaceous Paraná–Etendeka Large Igneous Province is attributed to the impact of the Tristan mantle plume on the base of the continental lithosphere and the associated opening of the South Atlantic Ocean during the breakup of West Gondwana. Although the geochemistry of the Paraná and Etendeka volcanic rocks has been extensively studied, there is still disagreement on the role of the mantle plume in the production of the magma types observed, because some of their primary compositions are obscured by continental crustal contamination. However, there are related plutonic rocks that preserve mantle signatures. The Doros Complex is a shallow-level mafic intrusion within the Etendeka Province of Namibia. New 39Ar/40Ar step-heating ages for Doros gabbros from this study (weighted mean of 130 ± 1 Ma; 2σ error) confirm contemporaneity with the Paraná–Etendeka magmatic event. The Doros suite yields mean ɛNd values of +5·3 ± 1·0 (1σ; n = 11), initial 87Sr/86Sr = 0·70418 ± 0·00017 (n = 11) and 206Pb/204Pb = 18·11 ± 0·06 (n = 13) at 132 Ma. The clustering of isotopic data and trends in incompatible trace element ratios indicate that all the magmas in the complex were derived from the same mantle source components, during the same melting episode. By quantitative isotopic modelling of mixing processes, we constrain the Doros parental magma to comprise 60–80% melt of a depleted asthenospheric mantle component and 20–40% melt of a more enriched, Tristan plume-derived, asthenospheric component. No lithospheric mantle component is required to explain the Doros magma compositions. The chilled margin to the complex is the only rock type that shows evidence of significant continental crustal contamination, by assimilation of the metasedimentary host-rock upon emplacement. The identification of a substantial Tristan plume component in the Doros source confirms the integral role of the deep-seated thermal anomaly in Paraná–Etendeka magmatism. We show, in addition, that the Doros suite has consistent, strong geochemical affinities with the Tafelkop group ‘ferropicrite’ lavas of the Etendeka Province. This provides crucial evidence in support of Doros as the eruptive site for the Tafelkop lavas, thereby linking the Doros magmatism to the earliest eruptive phase in the Etendeka event. The distinctive chemistry of this magma group has been attributed to relatively deep decompression melting of pyroxenite-bearing material in the heterogeneous Tristan plume head, related to the initial impact of the plume on the base of the lithosphere.

