CP39, CP75 and CP91 are major structural components of the Dictyostelium

  The acentriolar Dictyostelium centrosome is a nucleus-associated body consisting of a core structure with three plaque-like layers, which are surrounded by a microtubule-nucleating corona. The core duplicates once per cell cycle at the G2/M transition, whereby its central layer disappears and the two outer layers form the mitotic spindle poles. Through proteomic analysis of isolated centrosomes, we have identified CP39 and CP75, two essential components of the core structure. Both proteins can be assigned to the central core layer as their centrosomal presence is correlated to the disappearance and reappearance of the central core layer in the course of centrosome duplication. Both proteins contain domains with centrosome-binding activity in their N- and C-terminal halves, whereby the respective N-terminal half is required for cell cycle-dependent regulation. CP39 is capable of self-interaction and GFP-CP39 overexpression elicited supernumerary microtubule-organizing centers and pre-centrosomal cytosolic clusters. Underexpression stopped cell growth and reversed the MTOC amplification phenotype. In contrast, in case of CP75 underexpression of the protein by RNAi treatment elicited supernumerary MTOCs. In addition, CP75RNAi affects correct chromosome segregation and causes co-depletion of CP39 and CP91, another central core layer component. CP39 and CP75 interact with each other directly in a yeast two-hybrid assay. Furthermore, CP39, CP75 and CP91 mutually interact in a proximity-dependent biotin identification (BioID) assay. Our data indicate that these three proteins are all required for proper centrosome biogenesis and make up the major structural components of core structure's central layer.

Metadaten
Author details:Irene Meyer, Tatjana Peter, Petros BatsiosORCiDGND, Oliver Kuhnert, Anne Krueger-Genge, Carl Camurca, Ralph GräfORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eicb.2017.01.004
ISSN:0171-9335
ISSN:1618-1298
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28104305
Title of parent work (English):European journal of cell biology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Jena
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/12
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/17
Tag:Centrosome; Dictyostelium; Microtubules; Mitosis; Nucleus
Volume:96
Number of pages:12
First page:119
Last Page:130
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

