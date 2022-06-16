Schließen

Recreational Exercising and Self-Reported Cardiometabolic Diseases in German People Living with HIV: A Cross-Sectional Study

  • Exercise is known for its beneficial effects on preventing cardiometabolic diseases (CMDs) in the general population. People living with the human immunodeficiency virus (PLWH) are prone to sedentarism, thus raising their already elevated risk of developing CMDs in comparison to individuals without HIV. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to determine if exercise is associated with reduced risk of self-reported CMDs in a German HIV-positive sample (n = 446). Participants completed a self-report survey to assess exercise levels, date of HIV diagnosis, CD4 cell count, antiretroviral therapy, and CMDs. Participants were classified into exercising or sedentary conditions. Generalized linear models with Poisson regression were conducted to assess the prevalence ratio (PR) of PLWH reporting a CMD. Exercising PLWH were less likely to report a heart arrhythmia for every increase in exercise duration (PR: 0.20: 95% CI: 0.10–0.62, p < 0.01) and diabetes mellitus for every increase in exercise session per week (PR: 0.40: 95% CI: 0.10–1, pExercise is known for its beneficial effects on preventing cardiometabolic diseases (CMDs) in the general population. People living with the human immunodeficiency virus (PLWH) are prone to sedentarism, thus raising their already elevated risk of developing CMDs in comparison to individuals without HIV. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to determine if exercise is associated with reduced risk of self-reported CMDs in a German HIV-positive sample (n = 446). Participants completed a self-report survey to assess exercise levels, date of HIV diagnosis, CD4 cell count, antiretroviral therapy, and CMDs. Participants were classified into exercising or sedentary conditions. Generalized linear models with Poisson regression were conducted to assess the prevalence ratio (PR) of PLWH reporting a CMD. Exercising PLWH were less likely to report a heart arrhythmia for every increase in exercise duration (PR: 0.20: 95% CI: 0.10–0.62, p < 0.01) and diabetes mellitus for every increase in exercise session per week (PR: 0.40: 95% CI: 0.10–1, p < 0.01). Exercise frequency and duration are associated with a decreased risk of reporting arrhythmia and diabetes mellitus in PLWH. Further studies are needed to elucidate the mechanisms underlying exercise as a protective factor for CMDs in PLWH.show moreshow less

Author details:Camilo Germán Alberto Pérez ChaparroORCiDGND, Felipe Barreto SchuchORCiD, Philipp ZechORCiDGND, Maria KangasORCiD, Michael Armin RappORCiDGND, Andreas HeißelORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-552049
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55204
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (768)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Further contributing person(s):Andrea Ermolao, Daniel Neunhaeuserer, Francesca Battista
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/16
Publication year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/06/16
Tag:HIV; cardiovascular diseases; exercise; metabolic disease; sedentary
Volume:18
Article number:11579
Print run:21
Number of pages:10
First page:1
Last Page:10
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

