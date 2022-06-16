Schließen

Immobilization of 2-Deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate Aldolase in Polymeric Thin Films via the Langmuir-Schaefer Technique

  • A synthetic protocol for the fabrication of ultrathin polymeric films containing the enzyme 2-deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate aldolase from Escherichia coli (DERA(EC)) is presented. Ultrathin enzymatically active films are useful for applications in which only small quantities of active material are needed and at the same time quick response and contact times without diffusion limitation are wanted. We show how DERA as an exemplary enzyme can be immobilized in a thin polymer layer at the air-water interface and transferred to a suitable support by the Langmuir-Schaefer technique under full conservation of enzymatic activity. The polymer in use is a poly(N-isopropylacrylamide-co-N-2-thiolactone acrylamide) (P(NIPAAm-co-TlaAm)) statistical copolymer in which the thiolactone units serve a multitude of purposes including hydrophobization of the polymer, covalent binding of the enzyme and the support and finally cross-linking of the polymer matrix. The application of this type of polymer keeps the whole approach simple as additionalA synthetic protocol for the fabrication of ultrathin polymeric films containing the enzyme 2-deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate aldolase from Escherichia coli (DERA(EC)) is presented. Ultrathin enzymatically active films are useful for applications in which only small quantities of active material are needed and at the same time quick response and contact times without diffusion limitation are wanted. We show how DERA as an exemplary enzyme can be immobilized in a thin polymer layer at the air-water interface and transferred to a suitable support by the Langmuir-Schaefer technique under full conservation of enzymatic activity. The polymer in use is a poly(N-isopropylacrylamide-co-N-2-thiolactone acrylamide) (P(NIPAAm-co-TlaAm)) statistical copolymer in which the thiolactone units serve a multitude of purposes including hydrophobization of the polymer, covalent binding of the enzyme and the support and finally cross-linking of the polymer matrix. The application of this type of polymer keeps the whole approach simple as additional cocomponents such as cross-linkers are avoided.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Stefan ReinickeORCiD, Huw C. Rees, Pieter Espeel, Nane Vanparijs, Carolin Bisterfeld, Markus Dick, Ruben R. RosencrantzORCiDGND, Gerald BrezesinskiORCiD, Bruno G. de Geest, Filip E. Du PrezORCiD, Jörg PietruszkaORCiD, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.6b13632
ISSN:1944-8244
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28186396
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/08
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/16
Tag:2-deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate aldolase; Langmuir-Schaefer; enzyme immobilization; poly(N-isopropylacrylamide); polymeric thin film; thiolactone
Volume:9
Number of pages:10
First page:8317
Last Page:8326
Funding institution:"Fonds der Chemischen Industrie
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.