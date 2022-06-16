Schließen

Two-Level Shape Changes of Polymeric Microcuboids Prepared from Crystallizable Copolymer Networks

  Polymeric microdevices bearing features like nonspherical shapes or spatially segregated surface properties are of increasing importance in biological and medical analysis, drug delivery, and bioimaging or microfluidic systems as well as in micromechanics, sensors, information storage, or data carrier devices. Here, a method to fabricate programmable microcuboids with shape-memory capability and the quantification of their recovery at different levels is reported. The method uses the soft lithographic technique to create microcuboids with well-defined sizes and surface properties. Microcuboids having an edge length of 25 mu m and a height of 10 mu m were prepared from cross-linked poly[ethylene-co-(vinyl acetate)] (cPEVA) with different vinyl acetate contents and were programmed by compression with various deformation degrees at elevated temperatures. The microlevel shape-recovery of the cuboidal geometry during heating was monitored by optical microscopy (OM) and atomic force microscopy (AFM) studying the related changes in the projected area (PA) or height, while the nanolevel changes of the nanosurface roughness were investigated by in situ AFM. The shape-memory effect at the microlevel was quantified by the recovery ratio of cuboids (R-r,R-micro), while at the. nanolevel, the recovery ratio of the nanoroughness (R-r,R-nano) was measured. The values of R-r,R-micro,,micro could be tailored in a range from 42 +/- 1% to 102 +/- 1% and Rr,nano from 89 +/- 6% to 136 +/- 21% depending on the applied compression ratio and the amount of vinyl acetate content in the cPEVA microcuboids.

Metadaten
Author details:Yue Liu, Muhammad Yasar Razzaq, Tobias RudolphORCiD, Liang Fang, Karl KratzORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.macromol.6b02237
ISSN:0024-9297
ISSN:1520-5835
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecules : a publication of the American Chemical Society
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/28
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/16
Volume:50
Number of pages:10
First page:2518
Last Page:2527
Funding institution:Fonds der Chemischen Industrie
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

