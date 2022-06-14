Axel Honneth and the Movement of Recognition
|Author details:
|Tommaso U. A. Sperotto
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-077207-4
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-077214-2
|Title of parent work (German):
|Deutsche Zeitschrift für Philosophie / Sonderbände ; 46
|Subtitle (English):
|Structure of the Self and Second Nature
|Publisher:
|de Gruyter
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Reviewer(s):
|Francesca Di Lorenzo, Hans-Peter KrügerORCiDGND
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/05/17
|Release date:
|2022/06/14
|Number of pages:
|IX, 331
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie