Schließen

Axel Honneth and the Movement of Recognition

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tommaso U. A. Sperotto
ISBN:978-3-11-077207-4
ISBN:978-3-11-077214-2
Title of parent work (German):Deutsche Zeitschrift für Philosophie / Sonderbände ; 46
Subtitle (English):Structure of the Self and Second Nature
Publisher:de Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Reviewer(s):Francesca Di Lorenzo, Hans-Peter KrügerORCiDGND
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2021/05/17
Release date:2022/06/14
Number of pages:IX, 331
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.