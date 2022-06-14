Schließen

Photo-assisted adsorption of gold nanoparticles onto a silicon substrate

  • We report on a photo-assisted adsorption of gold nanoparticles on a silicon substrate studied using atomic-force microscopy and secondary ion mass-spectrometry. Depending on a silicon conductivity type (n-Si or p-Si), the amount of photo-assisted adsorbed gold nanoparticles either increases (n-Si) or decreases (p-Si) on irradiation. In addition, the impacts of a cationic polyelectrolyte monolayer and adsorption time were also revealed. The polyelectrolyte layer enhances the adsorption of the gold nanoparticles but decreases the influence of light. The results of the photo-assisted adsorption on two types of silicon wafer were explained by electron processes at the substrate/solution interface. This work was supported by the German-Russian Interdisciplinary Science Center (G-RISC) funded by the German Federal Foreign Office via the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Project No. P-2014b-1, and Russian foundation for basic research, Project No. 16-08-00524_a.

Metadaten
Author details:Ivan V. Malyar, Dmitry A. GorinORCiD, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND, Svetlana V. Stetsyura
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.4979082
ISSN:0003-6951
ISSN:1077-3118
Title of parent work (English):Applied physics letters
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/30
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/14
Volume:110
Number of pages:4
Funding institution:German-Russian Interdisciplinary Science Center (G-RISC) - German Federal Foreign Office via the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) [P-2014b-1]; Russian foundation for basic research [16-08-00524_a]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

