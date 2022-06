Core-shell upconversion nanoparticles - investigation of dopant intermixing and surface modification

Frequency upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs) are inorganic nanocrystals capable to up-convert incident photons of the near-infrared electromagnetic spectrum (NIR) into higher energy photons. These photons are re-emitted in the range of the visible (Vis) and even ultraviolet (UV) light. The frequency upconversion process (UC) is realized with nanocrystals doped with trivalent lanthanoid ions (Ln(III)). The Ln(III) ions provide the electronic (excited) states forming a ladder-like electronic structure for the Ln(III) electrons in the nanocrystals. The absorption of at least two low energy photons by the nanoparticle and the subsequent energy transfer to one Ln(III) ion leads to the promotion of one Ln(III) electron into higher excited electronic states. One high energy photon will be emitted during the radiative relaxation of the electron in the excited state back into the electronic ground state of the Ln(III) ion. The excited state electron is the result of the previous absorption of at least two low energy photons. The UC process is

Frequency upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs) are inorganic nanocrystals capable to up-convert incident photons of the near-infrared electromagnetic spectrum (NIR) into higher energy photons. These photons are re-emitted in the range of the visible (Vis) and even ultraviolet (UV) light. The frequency upconversion process (UC) is realized with nanocrystals doped with trivalent lanthanoid ions (Ln(III)). The Ln(III) ions provide the electronic (excited) states forming a ladder-like electronic structure for the Ln(III) electrons in the nanocrystals. The absorption of at least two low energy photons by the nanoparticle and the subsequent energy transfer to one Ln(III) ion leads to the promotion of one Ln(III) electron into higher excited electronic states. One high energy photon will be emitted during the radiative relaxation of the electron in the excited state back into the electronic ground state of the Ln(III) ion. The excited state electron is the result of the previous absorption of at least two low energy photons. The UC process is very interesting in the biological/medical context. Biological samples (like organic tissue, blood, urine, and stool) absorb high-energy photons (UV and blue light) more strongly than low-energy photons (red and NIR light). Thanks to a naturally occurring optical window, NIR light can penetrate deeper than UV light into biological samples. Hence, UCNPs in bio-samples can be excited by NIR light. This possibility opens a pathway for in vitro as well as in vivo applications, like optical imaging by cell labeling or staining of specific organic tissue. Furthermore, early detection and diagnosis of diseases by predictive and diagnostic biomarkers can be realized with bio-recognition elements being labeled to the UCNPs. Additionally, "theranostic" becomes possible, in which the identification and the treatment of a disease are tackled simultaneously. For this to succeed, certain parameters for the UCNPs must be met: high upconversion efficiency, high photoluminescence quantum yield, dispersibility, and dispersion stability in aqueous media, as well as availability of functional groups to introduce fast and easy bio-recognition elements. The UCNPs used in this work were prepared with a solvothermal decomposition synthesis yielding in particles with NaYF4 or NaGdF4 as host lattice. They have been doped with the Ln(III) ions Yb3+ and Er3+, which is only one possible upconversion pair. Their upconversion efficiency and photoluminescence quantum yield were improved by adding a passivating shell to reduce surface quenching. However, the brightness of core-shell UCNPs stays behind the expectations compared to their bulk material (being at least μm-sized particles). The core-shell structures are not clearly separated from each other, which is a topic in literature. Instead, there is a transition layer between the core and the shell structure, which relates to the migration of the dopants within the host lattice during the synthesis. The ion migration has been examined by time-resolved laser spectroscopy and the interlanthanoid resonance energy transfer (LRET) in the two different host lattices from above. The results are presented in two publications, which dealt with core-shell-shell structured nanoparticles. The core is doped with the LRET-acceptor (either Nd3+ or Pr3+). The intermediate shell serves as an insulation shell of pure host lattice material, whose shell thickness has been varied within one set of samples having the same composition, so that the spatial separation of LRET-acceptor and -donor changes. The outer shell with the same host lattice is doped with the LRET-donor (Eu3+). The effect of the increasing insulation shell thickness is significant, although the LRET cannot be suppressed completely. Next to the Ln(III) migration within a host lattice, various phase transfer reactions were investigated in order to subsequently perform surface modifications for bioapplications. One result out of this research has been published using a promising ligand, that equips the UCNP with bio-modifiable groups and has good potential for bio-medical applications. This particular ligand mimics natural occurring mechanisms of mussel protein adhesion and of blood coagulation, which is why the UCNPs are encapsulated very effectively. At the same time, bio-functional groups are introduced. In a proof-of-concept, the encapsulated UCNP has been coupled successfully with a dye (which is representative for a biomarker) and the system’s photoluminescence properties have been investigated.

…