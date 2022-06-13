Schließen

First examples of organosilica-based ionogels

  • The article describes the synthesis and properties of new ionogels for ion transport. A new preparation process using an organic linker, bis(3-(trimethoxysilyl) propyl) amine (BTMSPA), yields stable organosilica matrix materials. The second ionogel component, the ionic liquid 1-methyl-3-(4-sulfobutyl) imidazolium 4-methylbenzenesulfonate, [BmimSO(3)H][PTS], can easily be prepared with near-quantitative yields. [BmimSO(3)H][PTS] is the proton conducting species in the ionogel. By combining the stable organosilica matrix with the sulfonated ionic liquid, mechanically stable, and highly conductive ionogels with application potential in sensors or fuel cells can be prepared.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Ruben Löbbicke, Barbara Kirchner, Fabrice LerouxORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3762/bjnano.8.77
ISSN:2190-4286
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28487817
Title of parent work (English):Beilstein journal of nanotechnology
Subtitle (English):synthesis and electrochemical behavior
Publisher:Beilstein-Institut zur Förderung der Chemischen Wissenschaften
Place of publishing:Frankfurt, Main
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/29
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/13
Tag:ionic liquids; ionogels; organosilica; proton conductivity
Volume:8
Number of pages:16
First page:736
Last Page:751
Funding institution:University of Potsdam; Max-Planck Institute for Colloids Interfaces; DFG [TA571/2-1, TA571/3-1, TA571/13-1, KI 768/12-1, DFG SPP 1708]; COST [MP1202]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.