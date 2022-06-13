First examples of organosilica-based ionogels
- The article describes the synthesis and properties of new ionogels for ion transport. A new preparation process using an organic linker, bis(3-(trimethoxysilyl) propyl) amine (BTMSPA), yields stable organosilica matrix materials. The second ionogel component, the ionic liquid 1-methyl-3-(4-sulfobutyl) imidazolium 4-methylbenzenesulfonate, [BmimSO(3)H][PTS], can easily be prepared with near-quantitative yields. [BmimSO(3)H][PTS] is the proton conducting species in the ionogel. By combining the stable organosilica matrix with the sulfonated ionic liquid, mechanically stable, and highly conductive ionogels with application potential in sensors or fuel cells can be prepared.
