Electrochemical in-situ studies of solar mediated oxygen transport and turnover dynamics in a tree trunk of Tilia cordata

  • Platinum electrodes were implanted into the xylem of a lime tree (Tilia cordata) stem and solar- induced electrochemical potential differences of up to 120 mV were measured during the vegetative period and up to 30 mV in winter. The time dependent curves were found to be delayed with respect to solar radiation, sap flow activity, temperature and vapor pressure deficit. A general equation for the potential difference was derived and simplified by analyzing the effect of temperature and tensile strength. The potential determining influence of oxygen concentration on the respective location of the platinum electrode was identified as the principal phenomenon measured. A systematic analysis and investigation of the observed periodic oxygen concentration signals promises new information on sap flow, oxygen diffusion through tree tissues and on oxygen consumption related to the energy turnover in tree tissues.

Metadaten
Author details:Christian TötzkeORCiDGND, Jan Cermak, Nadezhda Nadezhdina, Helmut Tributsch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3832/ifor1681-010
ISSN:1971-7458
Title of parent work (English):iForest - Biogeosciences and Forestry
Publisher:SISEF - The Italian Society of Silviculture and Forest Ecology
Place of publishing:Potenza
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/07
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/13
Tag:Electrical Potential; Oxygen Transport; Sap Flow; Tree Metabolism; Tree Stems; Xylem
Volume:10
Issue:2
Number of pages:7
First page:355
Last Page:361
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International

