The return to labor market mobility

  • In many European countries, labor markets are characterized by high regional disparities in terms of unemployment rates on the one hand and low geographical mobility among the unemployed on the other hand. In order to counteract the geographical mismatch of workers, the German active labor market policy offers a subsidy covering moving costs to incentivize unemployed job seekers to search/accept jobs in distant regions. Based on administrative data, this study provides the first empirical evidence on the impact of this subsidy on participants' prospective labor market outcomes. We use an instrumental variable approach to take endogenous selection based on observed and unobserved characteristics into account when estimating causal treatment effects. We find that unemployed job seekers who participate in the subsidy program and move to a distant region receive higher wages and find more stable jobs compared to non-participants. We show that the positive effects are (to a large extent) the consequence of a better job match due to theIn many European countries, labor markets are characterized by high regional disparities in terms of unemployment rates on the one hand and low geographical mobility among the unemployed on the other hand. In order to counteract the geographical mismatch of workers, the German active labor market policy offers a subsidy covering moving costs to incentivize unemployed job seekers to search/accept jobs in distant regions. Based on administrative data, this study provides the first empirical evidence on the impact of this subsidy on participants' prospective labor market outcomes. We use an instrumental variable approach to take endogenous selection based on observed and unobserved characteristics into account when estimating causal treatment effects. We find that unemployed job seekers who participate in the subsidy program and move to a distant region receive higher wages and find more stable jobs compared to non-participants. We show that the positive effects are (to a large extent) the consequence of a better job match due to the increased search radius of participants.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Marco CaliendoORCiDGND, Steffen KünnGND, Robert MahlstedtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpubeco.2017.02.008
ISSN:0047-2727
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Public Economics
Subtitle (English):an evaluation of relocation assistance for the unemployed
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/24
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/13
Tag:Active labor market policy; Evaluation; Instrumental variable approach; Labor market mobility
Volume:148
Number of pages:16
First page:136
Last Page:151
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

