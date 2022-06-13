Schließen

Bioelectrocatalytic Reduction of Hydrogen Peroxide by Microperoxidase-11 Immobilized on Mesoporous Antimony-Doped Tin Oxide

  • The heme-undecapeptide microperoxidase-11 (MP-11) was immobilized on mesoporous antimony-doped tin oxide (ATO) thin-film electrodes modified with the positively charged binding promotor polydiallyldimethylammonium chloride. Surface concentrations of MP-11 of 1.5 nmol cm(-2) were sufficiently high to enable spectroelectrochemical analyses. UV/Vis spectroscopy and resonance Raman spectroscopy revealed that immobilized MP-11 adopts a six-coordinated low-spin conformation, as in solution in the presence of a polycation. Cathodic reduction of hydrogen peroxide at potentials close to +500mV versus Ag/AgCl indicates that the reaction proceeds via a Compound I-type like intermediate, analogous to natural peroxidases, and confirms mesoporous ATO as a suitable host material for adsorbing the heme-peptide in its native state. A hydrogen peroxide sensor is proposed by using the bioelectrocatalytic properties of the MP-11-modified ATO.

Metadaten
Author details:Bettina NeumannORCiD, Patrycja Kielb, Lina Rustam, Anna Fischer, Inez M. Weidinger, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/celc.201600776
ISSN:2196-0216
Title of parent work (English):ChemElectrChem
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/11
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/13
Tag:electrochemistry; enzyme catalysis; mesoporous materials; microperoxidase; spectroelectrochemistry
Volume:4
Issue:4
Number of pages:7
First page:913
Last Page:919
Funding institution:Unicat Cluster of Excellence (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft) [EXC 314/2]; Albert-Ludwigs-University Freiburg
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

