Bioelectrocatalytic Reduction of Hydrogen Peroxide by Microperoxidase-11 Immobilized on Mesoporous Antimony-Doped Tin Oxide
- The heme-undecapeptide microperoxidase-11 (MP-11) was immobilized on mesoporous antimony-doped tin oxide (ATO) thin-film electrodes modified with the positively charged binding promotor polydiallyldimethylammonium chloride. Surface concentrations of MP-11 of 1.5 nmol cm(-2) were sufficiently high to enable spectroelectrochemical analyses. UV/Vis spectroscopy and resonance Raman spectroscopy revealed that immobilized MP-11 adopts a six-coordinated low-spin conformation, as in solution in the presence of a polycation. Cathodic reduction of hydrogen peroxide at potentials close to +500mV versus Ag/AgCl indicates that the reaction proceeds via a Compound I-type like intermediate, analogous to natural peroxidases, and confirms mesoporous ATO as a suitable host material for adsorbing the heme-peptide in its native state. A hydrogen peroxide sensor is proposed by using the bioelectrocatalytic properties of the MP-11-modified ATO.
|Bettina NeumannORCiD, Patrycja Kielb, Lina Rustam, Anna Fischer, Inez M. Weidinger, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1002/celc.201600776
|2196-0216
|ChemElectrChem
|Wiley-VCH
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2017/01/11
|2017
|2022/06/13
|electrochemistry; enzyme catalysis; mesoporous materials; microperoxidase; spectroelectrochemistry
|4
|4
|7
|913
|919
|Unicat Cluster of Excellence (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft) [EXC 314/2]; Albert-Ludwigs-University Freiburg
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert