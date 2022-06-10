Schließen

Structural basis for the role of mammalian aldehyde oxidases in the metabolism of drugs and xenobiotics

  • Aldehyde oxidases (AOXs) are molybdo-flavoenzymes characterized by broad substrate specificity, oxidizing aromatic/aliphatic aldehydes into the corresponding carboxylic acids and hydroxylating various heteroaromatic rings. Mammals are characterized by a complement of species specific AOX isoenzymes, that varies from one in humans (AOX1) to four in rodents (AOX1, AOX2, AOX3 and AOX4). The physiological function of mammalian AOX isoenzymes is unknown, although human AOX1 is an emerging enzyme in phase-I drug metabolism. Indeed, the number of therapeutic molecules under development which act as AOX substrates is increasing. The recent crystallization and structure determination of human AOX1 as well as mouse AOX3 has brought new insights into the mechanisms underlying substrate/inhibitor binding as well as the catalytic activity of this class of enzymes.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maria Joao Romao, Catarina Coelho, Teresa Santos-Silva, Alessandro Foti, Mineko Terao, Enrico GarattiniORCiD, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cbpa.2017.01.005
ISSN:1367-5931
ISSN:1879-0402
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28126656
Title of parent work (English):Current Opinion in Chemical Biology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/24
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/10
Volume:37
Number of pages:9
First page:39
Last Page:47
Funding institution:Fundagao para a Ciencia e Tecnologia [PTDC/BBB-BEP/1185/2014, UID/Multi/04378/2013, SFRH/BPD/84581/2012]; ERDF [PT2020, POCI-01-0145-FEDER-007728]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [LE1171/8]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.