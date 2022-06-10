Schließen

The Neolithic transition at the Western edge of Europe

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gloria M. Gonzalez-FortesORCiD, Francesca Tassi, Silvia Ghirotto, Kirstin HennebergerORCiDGND, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Guido Barbujani
ISSN:0002-9483
ISSN:1096-8644
Title of parent work (English):American journal of physical anthropology
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/10
Volume:162
Number of pages:1
First page:198
Last Page:198
Funding institution:Horizon, Marie Curie Actions [655478 NeoGenHeritage - H2020-MSCA-IF-2014]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.