Schließen

Dark matter constraints from a joint analysis of dwarf Spheroidal galaxy observations with VERITAS

  • We present constraints on the annihilation cross section of weakly interacting massive particles dark matter based on the joint statistical analysis of four dwarf galaxies with VERITAS. These results are derived from an optimized photon weighting statistical technique that improves on standard imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescope (IACT) analyses by utilizing the spectral and spatial properties of individual photon events. We report on the results of similar to 230 hours of observations of five dwarf galaxies and the joint statistical analysis of four of the dwarf galaxies. We find no evidence of gamma-ray emission from any individual dwarf nor in the joint analysis. The derived upper limit on the dark matter annihilation cross section from the joint analysis is 1.35 x 10(-23) cm(3) s(-1) at 1 TeV for the bottom quark (b (b) over bar) final state, 2.85 x 10(-24) cm(3) s(-1) at 1 TeV for the tau lepton (tau+tau(-)) final state and 1.32 x 10-25 cm(3) s(-1) at 1 TeV for the gauge boson (gamma gamma) final state.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:S. Archambault, A. Archer, W. Benbow, R. Bird, E. Bourbeau, T. Brantseg, M. Buchovecky, J. H. Buckley, V. Bugaev, K. Byrum, M. Cerruti, J. L. Christiansen, M. P. Connolly, W. Cui, M. K. Daniel, Q. Feng, J. P. Finley, H. Fleischhack, L. Fortson, A. Furniss, A. Geringer-Sameth, S. Griffin, J. Grube, M. Hütten, N. Hakansson, D. Hanna, O. Hervet, J. Holder, G. Hughes, B. Hummensky, C. A. Johnson, P. Kaaret, P. Kar, N. Kelley-Hoskins, M. Kertzman, D. Kieda, S. Koushiappas, M. Krause, F. Krennrich, M. J. Lang, T. T. Y. Lin, S. McArthur, P. Moriarty, R. Mukherjee, D. Nieto, R. A. Ong, A. N. Otte, N. Park, M. Pohl, A. Popkow, E. Pueschel, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, G. T. Richards, E. Roache, C. Rulten, I. Sadeh, M. Santander, G. H. Sembroski, K. Shahinyan, A. W. Smith, D. Staszak, Igor TelezhinskyORCiD, S. Trepanier, J. V. Tucci, J. Tyler, S. P. Wakely, A. Weinstein, P. Wilcox, D. A. Williams, B. Zitzer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevD.95.082001
ISSN:2470-0010
ISSN:2470-0029
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : D, Particles, fields, gravitation, and cosmology
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/04/05
Publication year:2017
Creating corporation:VERITAS Collaboration
Release date:2022/06/10
Volume:95
Issue:8
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science; U.S. National Science Foundation; Smithsonian Institution; Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) in Canada; Department of Energy [DE-SC0010010]; Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy [DE-AC02-05CH11231]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.