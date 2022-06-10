Determination of wheat, rye and spelt authenticity in bread by targeted peptide biomarkers

Adulteration of food and mislabeled products in global market is a major financial and reputational risk for food manufacturers and trade companies. Consequently, there is a necessity to develop analytical methods to meet these issues. An analytical strategy to check the authenticity of wheat, spelt and rye addition in bread products was developed based on database research, in silico digestion confirming peptide specificity and finally quantification by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry analysis. Peptide markers for wheat (SQQQISQQPQQLPQQQQIPQQPQQF; QQHQIPQQPQQFPQQQQF and QPHQPQQPYPQQ), spelt (ASIVVGIGGQ; SQQPGQIIPQQPQQPSPL) and rye (LPQSHKQHVGQGAL; AQVQGIIQPQQL and QQFPQQPQQSFPQQPQQPVPQQPL) were identified, verified by protein Basic Local Alignment Search Tool and database research and used for quantification in bread. The specific use of multi-reaction monitoring transitions of selected peptides permitted the identification of closely related species wheat and spelt. Other cereal species (emmer, einkorn, barley, maize,

Adulteration of food and mislabeled products in global market is a major financial and reputational risk for food manufacturers and trade companies. Consequently, there is a necessity to develop analytical methods to meet these issues. An analytical strategy to check the authenticity of wheat, spelt and rye addition in bread products was developed based on database research, in silico digestion confirming peptide specificity and finally quantification by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry analysis. Peptide markers for wheat (SQQQISQQPQQLPQQQQIPQQPQQF; QQHQIPQQPQQFPQQQQF and QPHQPQQPYPQQ), spelt (ASIVVGIGGQ; SQQPGQIIPQQPQQPSPL) and rye (LPQSHKQHVGQGAL; AQVQGIIQPQQL and QQFPQQPQQSFPQQPQQPVPQQPL) were identified, verified by protein Basic Local Alignment Search Tool and database research and used for quantification in bread. The specific use of multi-reaction monitoring transitions of selected peptides permitted the identification of closely related species wheat and spelt. Other cereal species (emmer, einkorn, barley, maize, rye and oat) were also checked. The target peptides were quantified at different levels using own reference baked products (bread) after in-solution chymotryptic digestion. Sensitivity of the identification was 0.5-1% using flour-based (0-25%) matrix calibration and the analytical recovery in bread was 80-125%. The analytical strategy described here supplies an emerging, independent and flexible tool in controlling the labeling of bread.

